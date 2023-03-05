Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland's Grant Gilchrist will miss the rest of the Six Nations after being banned for three weeks for his red card against France.

The second row was sent off for a high tackle to the head of Anthony Jelonch after six minutes of France's 31-21 win in Paris.

His ban has been reduced from six weeks after Gilchrist admitted his mistake and because of a lack of intent.

The Edinburgh lock will miss Scotland's matches against Ireland and Italy.

The final game of his suspension covers Edinburgh's trip to face Connacht in the United Rugby Championship on 25 March.

However, the judicial committee accepted Gilchrist's application to go to a tackle coaching course instead of serving the final match of his ban.

France prop Mohamed Haouas has already been banned for four weeks for a head-on-head clear out in the same game, for which he was also sent off four minutes after Gilchrist's red card.

Gilchrist has the right to appeal his ban within three days.