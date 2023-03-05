Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Mason Grady (R) made his debut against England in a midfield partnership with fellow 20-year-old Joe Hawkins (L) who was winning just his fourth cap

Six Nations: Italy v Wales Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

"We are now thinking about cohesion as much as anything going forward, particularly for the Italy game which becomes pretty important."

The words of Wales head coach Warren Gatland after a third consecutive Six Nations defeat at the end of February.

He is clearly thinking about consistency for the trip to Italy - but what XV would you pick for a likely Wooden Spoon decider?

Will you stick with the new wave of promising young talent?

Or would you prefer to rely on experience in Rome to try and head-off the prospect of a first Six Nations whitewash since 2003.

Perhaps you have a few tweaks in mind to the side that were beaten 20-10 by England in Cardiff.

Or maybe you would make more wholesale changes after Wales lost their opening three Six Nations games for the first time since 2007.

This is your chance to choose your Wales XV to take the field at the Stadio Olimpico - and remember to share your picks on social media using #bbcrugby.