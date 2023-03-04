Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Skinner's second-half try was not enough for Edinburgh against Leinster at the DAM Health Stadium

United Rugby Championship: Edinburgh v Leinster Edinburgh: (15) 27 Tries: Boffelli (2), Venter, Skinner; Pens: Boffelli; Cons: Boffelli, Savala Leinster: (21) 47 Tries: Deegan, Penny (2), Milne (2), Kearney, Ala'alatoa; Cons: H Byrne (6)

United Rugby Championship leaders Leinster ran in seven tries to beat Edinburgh and maintain their 12-point advantage at the top.

Scott Penny and Michael Milne each crossed twice and Max Deegan, Dave Kearney and Michael Ala'alatoa also got scores.

Edinburgh picked up a bonus point after touching down four times. Emiliano Boffelli got two of those with Boan Venter and Sam Skinner also notching tries. Mike Blair's side are 12th after a 10th league defeat.

It was Edinburgh who crossed first through Boffelli but Leinster were level by the 10th minute through Deegan, with Harry Byrne's conversion edging the visitors in front.

Venter powered over and Boffelli converted before adding three more points with a penalty.

Leinster were back in front by the break with Penny finding a gap and Milne crossing after Kearney Liam Turner combined. Byrne converted both times.

Kearney latched on to Jamie Osborne's kick to score and Boffelli responded quickly with his second score in the corner. Milne replied at the opposite end, prompting another Byrne conversion.

Ala'alatoa crossed from three metres and Penny further stretched Leinster's advantage. Byrne took his tally with the boot to 12.

Skinner secured some consolation for Edinburgh near the end, Charlie Savala adding the conversion.

Leinster finished with 14 players after Brian Deeny was sin binned in the 77th minute.

Line-ups

Edinburgh: Boffelli, Hoyland, Bennett, Lang, Goosen, Savala, Vellacott, Venter, McInally, Atalifo, Sykes, Skinner, Crosbie, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Van Der Walt for Boffelli (70), Dean for Goosen (29), Shiel for Vellacott (60), Jack for Venter (70), Cherry for McInally (53), Millar-Mills for Atalifo (53), Hodgson for Sykes (59), Haining for Mata (68).

Leinster: Frawley, Larmour, Turner, Osborne, Kearney, H. Byrne, McGrath, Milne, McKee, Ala'alatoa, Moloney, Jenkins, Ruddock, Penny, Deegan.

Replacements: Russell for Larmour (59), Tector for Osborne (69), N. McCarthy for McGrath (59), Boyle for Milne (59), Barron for McKee (54), Clarkson for Ala'alatoa (59), Deeny for Jenkins (54), Conners for Ruddock (54). Sin Bin: Deeny (77).