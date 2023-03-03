Premiership: Bristol Bears 62-8 Northampton Saints - Bears score nine tries
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Gallagher Premiership
|Bristol(27) 62
|Tries: Randall 2, Thacker, Lloyd 2, Vui, Kloska, Harding, Heenan Cons: MacGinty 4, Williams 3 Pen: MacGinty
|Northampton(3) 8
|Try: Hendy Pen: Smith
Nine-try Bristol claimed the biggest Premiership win of the season as they thrashed a depleted Northampton Saints at Ashton Gate.
Fin Smith's penalty put Saints ahead, but Bears hit back with 27 unanswered first-half points as Harry Randall (2), Harry Thacker and Ioan Lloyd crossed.
Lloyd and Chris Vui tries took the lead to 41-3 before George Hendy replied.
But George Kloska, Fitz Harding and Jake Heenan all scored to give Bristol their third straight league win.
More to follow.
Bristol: Piutau, Naulago, Radradra, Williams, Ibitoye, MacGinty, Randall (c); Thomas, Thacker, Lahiff, Vui, Batley, Jeffries, Harding, Bradbury.
Replacements: Byrne, Woolmore, Kloska, Luatua, Heenan, Uren, Bedlow, Lloyd.
Northampton: Hendy, Skosan, Dingwall (c), Hutchinson, Collins, Smith, Braley; Waller, Matavesi, Petch, Salakaia-Loto, Moon, Coles, Scott-Young, Graham.
Replacements: Cruse, Waller, Hill, Wilkins, Hinkley, Garside, Grayson, Litchfield.
Sin-bin: Hinkley (74)
Referee: Ian Tempest.