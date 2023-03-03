Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harry Randall's first-half brace took his Premiership try tally to five for the season

Gallagher Premiership Bristol(27) 62 Tries: Randall 2, Thacker, Lloyd 2, Vui, Kloska, Harding, Heenan Cons: MacGinty 4, Williams 3 Pen: MacGinty Northampton(3) 8 Try: Hendy Pen: Smith

Nine-try Bristol claimed the biggest Premiership win of the season as they thrashed a depleted Northampton Saints at Ashton Gate.

Fin Smith's penalty put Saints ahead, but Bears hit back with 27 unanswered first-half points as Harry Randall (2), Harry Thacker and Ioan Lloyd crossed.

Lloyd and Chris Vui tries took the lead to 41-3 before George Hendy replied.

But George Kloska, Fitz Harding and Jake Heenan all scored to give Bristol their third straight league win.

More to follow.

Bristol: Piutau, Naulago, Radradra, Williams, Ibitoye, MacGinty, Randall (c); Thomas, Thacker, Lahiff, Vui, Batley, Jeffries, Harding, Bradbury.

Replacements: Byrne, Woolmore, Kloska, Luatua, Heenan, Uren, Bedlow, Lloyd.

Northampton: Hendy, Skosan, Dingwall (c), Hutchinson, Collins, Smith, Braley; Waller, Matavesi, Petch, Salakaia-Loto, Moon, Coles, Scott-Young, Graham.

Replacements: Cruse, Waller, Hill, Wilkins, Hinkley, Garside, Grayson, Litchfield.

Sin-bin: Hinkley (74)

Referee: Ian Tempest.