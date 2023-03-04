Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Marchant took his tally to six tries so far this season for Harlequins

Gallagher Premiership Harlequins:(26) 40 Tries: Murley, Bassett, Riley, Marchant 2, Lewies Cons: Smith 5 Exeter:(0) 5 Tries: Innard

Harlequins thrashed Exeter 40-5 to win Big Game 14 at Twickenham and move up to fifth place in the Premiership.

After Caden Murley's early score, Exeter had Harvey Skinner sin-binned and Quins added three more against 14 as Josh Bassett, Sam Riley and Joe Marchant secured a bonus point.

Jack Innard got Exeter on the board early in the second half.

But a second try for Marchant and one for Stephan Lewies completed the rout as Exeter drop to seventh.

The victory extended Harlequins' unbeaten run in their Big Game series at Twickenham to nine matches - they were last beaten at RFU headquarters by Saracens in December 2011.

More to follow.

Harlequins: David; Murley, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Bassett; Smith, Care; Marler, Head, Louw, Lamb, Lewies (capt), Kenningham, Chisholm, Lawday.

Replacements: Riley, Baxter, Kerrod, Herbst, Evans, Wallace, Steele, Northmore.

Exeter: Hodge; Nowell (capt), Whitten, Kata, Woodburn; Skinner, S Maunder; Sio, Innard, Williams, Gray, Jenkins, Vermeulen, Tshiunza, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Southworth, Street, Dunn, Ewers, J Maunder, J Simmonds, Hendrickson.

Referee: Matthew Carley