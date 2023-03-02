Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Morgan won the last of his England caps at the World Cup in 2015

Gloucester and ex-England forward Ben Morgan is to retire from professional rugby at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old joined Gloucester in 2012, after leaving his first club Scarlets, and has played more than 180 times for the team.

Morgan also made 31 England appearances, including two at the home 2015 World Cup.

"Playing for my home club over the last 11 years has been a huge privilege," Morgan told the Gloucester website.

He will have a testimonial year to mark his time with the Cherry and Whites, featuring a number of events.

"It's a huge honour to be awarded a testimonial year with Gloucester," he added.

Nicknamed the 'Dursley Bull', Bristol-born Morgan started playing at his local club, Dursley and intends to start his testimonial year with a sevens tournament at Kingsholm.

"He has given a tremendous amount to this club, and we're delighted that we can celebrate this with him," said club chief executive Alex Brown.

"He's committed the majority of his playing career to Gloucester and leaves a lasting legacy in Cherry & White."