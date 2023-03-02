Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

2023 Women's Six Nations Dates: 25 March-29 April Coverage: All matches on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website with live text commentary and BBC Radio 5 Live commentary on selected matches

Sarah Hunter and Marlie Packer will co-captain England as they begin the defence of their Women's Six Nations title this month.

Simon Middleton has named his final squad as England head coach before stepping down from the role at the end of the tournament.

Natasha Hunt and Sarah Beckett are recalled after they were left out of the Red Roses' World Cup squad.

Nine uncapped players are also included in the 42-player squad.

Saracens pair May Campbell and Kelsey Clifford are selected alongside Sale Sharks' Elizabeth Duffy and Exeter Chiefs' Nancy McGillivray, who have both featured for England Under-20s.

England begin their campaign against Scotland in Newcastle on Saturday, 25 March (16:45 GMT).

Pregnant lock Abbie Ward and regular vice-captain Emily Scarratt, who is injured, are unavailable for selection but will remain with the group and assist the coaching set-up.

England squad

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Beckett, Sarah Bern, May Campbell, Bryony Cleall, Poppy Cleall, Kelsey Clifford, Amy Cokayne, Liz Crake, Lark Davies, Rosie Galligan, Detysha Harper, Sarah Hunter, Sadia Kabeya, Poppy Leitch, Alex Matthews, Maud Muir, Cath O'Donnell, Marlie Packer, Connie Powell, Emily Robinson, Hannah Sims, Morwenna Talling

Backs: Holly Aitchison, Jess Breach, Abby Dow, Elizabeth Duffy, Tatyana Heard, Natasha Hunt, Leanne Infante, Ellie Kildunne, Claudia MacDonald, Nancy McGillivray, Sarah McKenna, Lucy Packer, Amber Reed, Helena Rowland, Ellie Rugman, Emma Sing, Lydia Thompson, Lagi Tuima, Ella Wyrwas

