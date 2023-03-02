Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Greg Peterson was dismissed after the TMO checked the height of his tackle on Theo Dan

Newcastle lock Greg Peterson has been banned for three games, reduceable to two, for a high tackle in Saturday's Premiership defeat at Saracens.

The 31-year-old was sent off by Craig Maxwell-Keys for a first-half challenge on Sarries hooker Theo Dan.

An independent disciplinary panel found him guilty of dangerous tackling contrary to World Rugby law 9.13.

Peterson can reduce his suspension to two games by attending a coaching intervention programme workshop.

At present he would miss Falcons' Premiership matches against London Irish and Exeter Chiefs, and their friendly against Scottish side Ayrshire Bulls, on the 5, 11 and 17 March respectively.