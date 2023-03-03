Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Bradley Roberts won his fourth Wales cap off the bench against England last weekend

URC: Dragons RFC v Connacht Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Saturday, 4 March Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C & via BBC iPlayer. Report and highlights BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday, 5 March from 18:30 GMT and later on demand .

Leon Brown, Bradley Roberts and Aaron Wainwright start for Dragons against Connacht Rugby in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday having been released from Wales duty.

Centre Max Clark and wing Jared Rosser are also recalled as coach Dai Flanagan makes five changes from the defeat to Leinster.

There are also returns on the bench for hooker Elliot Dee and back row Harrison Keddie.

Connacht make two changes for the game.

Shayne Bolton comes in on the wing and Paul Boyle in the back row.

Ireland U20s back Shane Jennings, 22, is in line for a potential debut off the bench.

Dragon's forwards Roberts and Brown both came off the bench as Wales lost to England in Cardiff last Saturday.

Clark is recalled in midfield in place of Jack Dixon, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Sio Tomkinson is also unavailable due to injury, with his place on the right wing taken by Rosser.

George Nott and Sam Davies are named among the replacements.

"There have been some selection headaches this week," said Flanagan.

"We are leaving out some consistent players for us because we have some X-factor back. The pressure is on these guys now to perform."

Dragons are one place off the bottom of the URC table and have lost their last three games. Connacht, who are seeking a third consecutive victory, are eighth.

Dragons: Angus O'Brien, Jared Rosser, Steff Hughes, Max Clark Ashton Hewitt, Will Reed, Rhodri Williams (c); Rhodri Jones, Bradley Roberts, Leon Brown, Matthew Screech, Ben Carter, Aaron Wainwright, Taine Basham, Ross Moriarty

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Aki Seiuli, Lloyd Fairbrother, George Nott, Harrison Keddie, Lewis Jones, Sam Davies, Jordan Williams

Connacht: Tiernan O'Halloran; Shayne Bolton, Tom Farrell, Cathal Forde; John Porch; Jack Carty (capt), Caolin Blade; Denis Buckley, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jack Aungier, Josh Murphy, Niall Murray, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Peter Dooley, Sam Illo, Oisin Dowling, Jarrad Butler, Colm Reilly, David Hawkshaw, Shane Jennings.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

Assistant referees: Jason Bessant & Mark Butcher (WRU)

TMO: Stefano Roscini (FIR)