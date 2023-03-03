Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Prop Rhys Carre has scored four tries for Cardiff this season including crossing in both European Challenge Cup games against Newcastle

URC: Cardiff Rugby v Ulster Venue: Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 March Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live audio commentary on the BBC Sport website, report and highlights BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday, 5 March from 18:30 GMT and later on demand .

Wales props Dillon Lewis and Rhys Carre start for Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship home match against Ulster.

Fellow Six Nations squad member Teddy Williams is named among the replacements, while centre Rey Lee-Lo will play his 150th match for the region.

Ireland hooker Rob Herring is released from Six Nations duty to captain the Ulster side.

Ireland lock Kieran Treadwell and wing Jacob Stockdale also start for Ulster.

Their inclusion is among 10 changes from the side which defeated the Sharks in South Africa last week, with backs Ben Moxham and James Hume, half-backs Billy Burns and Nathan Doak, second row Sam Carter and back-rowers Dave McCann and Marcus Rea also coming into the starting side.

Nick Timoney moves to number eight, with Alan O'Connor, Harry Sheridan and John Cooney dropping to the replacements' bench.

Ulster are third in the URC table with three of this season's nine victories coming in the last four games, including successive away wins over Glasgow and Sharks in their last two URC outings.

Cardiff are ninth having won seven and lost seven of their 14 games and still have hopes of reaching the top eight play-off places.

It is also Cardiff's last home league game of the regular season at the Arms Park.

"It is an important game in the context of our URC season, and the Welsh Shield, and if we can secure a win, it keeps things very much in our hands," said Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young.

"Then there is the added motivation of it being our last league game of the season at the Arms Park and Rey's 150th game.

"Our supporters have been brilliant this season. They come out and back us each and every week and it would be great if we could give them a result.

"I am sure they will also want to mark Rey's milestone.

"He is not only one of the very best oversees players we have been privileged to have at the club but he has been one of the most consistent performers in the league for many years and is a great person off the pitch.

"So there is no shortage of desire or motivation ahead of Saturday."

Ulster assistant coach Dan Soper admitted his side were targeting a top four final finish so they could have a home quarter-final play-off game

"We always want to be in control of our own destiny, and not have to look at other results when it comes to where we're going to finish in the league," said Soper.

"When we're winning, it's in our hands. We want to find ourselves in the position of having a home play-off game."

Cardiff: Ben Thomas; Owen Lane, Rey Lee-Lo, Max Llewellyn, Jason Harries; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams; Rhys Carré, Kristian Dacey, Dillon Lewis, Lopeti Timani, Seb Davies, Josh Turnbull (capt), Ellis Jenkins, James Ratti

Replacements: Liam Belcher, Corey Domachowski, Keiron Assiratti, Teddy Williams, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Ellis Bevan, Aled Summerhill, Matthew Morgan.

Ulster: Mike Lowry, Ben Moxham, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; Rory Sutherland, Rob Herring (capt), Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Kieran Treadwell, Sam Carter, Dave McCann, Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Callum Reid, Gareth Milasinovich, Alan O'Connor, Harry Sheridan, John Cooney, Jude Postlethwaite, Ethan McIlroy.

Referee: Hollie Davidson (SRU)

Assistant referees: Adam Jones & Simon Rees (WRU)

TMO: Dave Sutherland (SRU))