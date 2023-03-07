The styles of play adopted by rugby teams throughout the land are as many and varied as the reasons why a team opts to play a certain way.

There cannot be many sides in Wales, though, that have a 'no-kick' policy as a fundamental part of their approach.

And there are surely fewer still where the tactic is based on a tongue-in-cheek tribute to one of the club's finest sons, as a result of a costly error he once made in an international match.

But that is the case at Oakdale RFC, home team of the late former Wales international Matthew J Watkins, who was a proud coach in the club's mini and junior section until he died of cancer three years ago when aged just 41.

Jay, as he was known throughout the game, won 18 Wales caps and played with distinction as a free-running centre and wing for Newport, Llanelli, Scarlets, Gloucester and Dragons.

It was the fact that he had a kick charged down, leading to a crucial opposition try which cost Wales the game in Cardiff 20 years ago, that not only prompted a barrage of good-natured ribbing from his mates, but also spawned the blueprint for the on-field identity of Oakdale's under-16 side.

The team's backs' coach, Craig Maggs, takes up the story.

"Ever since I got to know Jay, I used to rib him about his kicking skills," Maggs says.

"It was against Ireland in 2003. He tried to clear the ball from his own 22, wasn't successful and Ireland went on to score.

"We use that as a bit of a motivator. If we keep the ball and don't kick it to the opposition, then they can't score. The boys have all bought into it and it's paying off."

Matthew J Watkins won 18 caps for Wales

The tale takes on extra significance because Watkins' son Tal plays for Oakdale Under-16s.

Like his father, he plays in the centre.

"My dad didn't like it when he got charged down against Ireland so he used to say, 'Don't kick the ball' as he didn't want the same thing to happen," Tal says.

Banter and leg-pulling aside, there is a far more poignant reason why the team, their coaches and supporters cherish memories of Watkins senior, and his contribution to getting the under-16s to where they are.

That is because he had coached the team from under-7s upwards and one of his great wishes as his illness progressed was that the team would stay together to form the club's youth XV.

That dream will be fulfilled in September when they kick off in their first season as Oakdale's first official youth team in more than 20 years.

"I'm sure dad would be really proud of us. We've come a long way since under-7s and it would be awesome if we all come together in the youth," Tal adds.

The forming of a youth team will also be sentimental for Watkins' widow Stacey, one of the dedicated and hardy group of parents who support the boys.

"Mathew was a huge part of the mini rugby set-up here at Oakdale and it'll be very emotional and bring a tear to the eye to know how proud he would be," she says.

So what would Jay have made of what has been achieved by Oakdale Under-16s?

"If he is looking down on us now he'd be delighted with the boys and the style of rugby they're playing," Maggs says.

"It'll be sad in a way that there will be a key component missing, but getting the youth team will be another stepping stone to his legacy."

And some legacy it is too.