Liam Williams agreed a two-year deal at Cardiff when he joined from Scarlets last summer

A traumatic period for Welsh rugby has left the long-term futures of numerous players across the nation's four regions in doubt.

Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets have been working with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) to agree a new long-term funding framework for the game.

Talks over the new financial arrangements have been going on since July 2022, with the delay in finalising terms leaving many players in limbo.

Up to 70 regional players' deals expire at the end of 2022-23, with some departures already confirmed.

There is also speculation that players who are under contract beyond this summer could move on as the regions attempt to cut costs.

Welsh Rugby Players Association chair Ashton Hewitt, the Dragons wing, says he expects players to leave Wales if they are offered significant pay cuts.

BBC Sport Wales brings you a round-up of all the news and gossip surrounding players' futures.

Cardiff

Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back Liam Williams, 31, is considering leaving Cardiff for possible options in Japan or France, despite having another year on his Arms Park deal.

BBC Sport Wales has learned Cardiff initiated talks around Williams' possible exit.

It was announced last December that centre Max Llewellyn was to leave Cardiff, probably for an English club.

Jarrod Evans has admitted he may be forced to leave Wales when his contract expires this summer amid links with Harlequins, while Rhys Priestland has said he expects to depart.

Josh Adams has been mentioned as a target for French side Lyon, while Wales team-mate Dillon Lewis is out of contract and Gloucester and Exeter have been mentioned as potential suitors.

Dmitri Arhip was recently ruled out with a long-term Achilles injury, leaving the prop wondering what his future holds as his contract expires this summer.

Dragons

Will Rowlands revealed back in December he would be leaving when his contact expires this summer, with the Wales lock tipped to join French side Racing 92.

Ross Moriarty is another Wales international linked with a move away amid reported interest external-link from England and France.

Ospreys

Head coach Toby Booth summed up the various regions' situation when he acknowledged in late January that Ospreys were powerless to stop Nicky Smith leaving because of Welsh rugby's "catastrophic" contract issues - although the prop's future has not yet been settled.

Smith has been linked with a move to the English Premiership at the end of the season, while Tomas Francis is another Wales prop said to be attracting interest elsewhere.

Joe Hawkins has been linked with Exeter, although the English club poured cold water on suggestions they are keen on the promising Wales centre.

Fly-half Gareth Anscombe is another player who has been touted as a target for clubs outside Wales.

Scarlets

Scarlets have begun offering players formal deals, with boss Dwayne Peel saying they hope to retain about half of the 20 players who are out of contract at the end of 2022-23.

Peel expects to have a squad of about 38 to 40 players in 2023-24, reduced from almost 50 currently registered as they absorb financial cuts.

Scarlets have already confirmed veteran back row Sione Kalamafoni will join French side Vannes at the end of the season, while prop Javan Sebastian is to move to United Rugby Championship rivals Edinburgh.

Welsh exiles

Players already based outside Wales could also be on the move - lock Cory Hill among them.