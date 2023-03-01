Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Liam Williams made his Wales debut against the Barbarians in 2012

Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back Liam Williams is considering leaving Cardiff for possible options in Japan or France.

The 31-year-old is not guaranteed to leave the Arms Park, where he is in the first of a two-season deal.

However, with Cardiff among the four Welsh regions struggling financially, the BBC has learned they initiated talks around Williams' possible exit.

Wales and Lions wing Josh Adams has also been linked with leaving Cardiff.

French Top 14 club Lyon are reportedly keen to recruit Williams' fellow Lion Adams, with both among the higher earners at the Arms Park.

Williams joined Cardiff from Scarlets ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, but as with his most recent time in Llanelli, injuries have hampered his progress.

For Wales, Williams returned from injury in defeats by Ireland and Scotland in the 2023 Six Nations.

He was sin-binned in both games and Leigh Halfpenny took over at full-back as Wales lost against England last weekend.

Questions of Williams and other senior Wales players' futures are being raised with major long-term issues remaining surrounding the professional game in Wales and the future of its regional players.

A freeze on offering player contracts has been lifted, but uncertainty around players' long-term futures remains as more than 70 in Wales find themselves without deals beyond this season.

Negotiations have been ongoing with Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets over a new six-year funding framework, with the regions given official documentation last week.

Cardiff chief executive Richard Holland has also written to supporters saying they are trying to "unlock" funds to form a squad for 2023-24.

Wales' players were told they will be offered new deals this week, with acting WRU chief executive Nigel Walker saying he will hold the four regions' "feet to the fire" if that does not happen, a comment he has since apologised for.

Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA) chair Ashton Hewitt has already stated he expects players to leave Wales if they are offered significant pay cuts.

Hewitt says they have been reassured new contracts will be on the table this week, but that strike action remains possible if they are not.

One of Wales' four professional regions, Scarlets, have confirmed they have begun offering players formal deals with boss Dwayne Peel saying they hope to retain about half of the 20 players who are out of contract at the end of 2022-23.

Peel expects to have a squad of about 38 to 40 players in 2023-24, reduced from almost 50 currently registered, as they absorb financial cuts.

Dragons have already lost one of their leading players with Wales lock Will Rowlands destined for Racing 92 French Top 14.