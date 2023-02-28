Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ian Foster was assistant coach to Steve Hansen before succeeding him as head coach in December 2019

Ian Foster says he will not reapply for his job as New Zealand head coach when his contract expires after this year's World Cup, which begins in September.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has confirmed it wants to name a new coach from 2024 within the next six weeks.

Foster has criticised the governing body for conducting its search in the middle of his World Cup preparations.

But NZR say "significant competition for elite coaching talent" means they cannot delay.

In a statement, Foster said: "As I said last week, I felt the best thing for our team and entire management group was to have this process done after the World Cup.

"That hasn't happened but we will accept the decision and move on.

"I won't be reapplying for the job of head coach."

NZR chairperson Patsy Reddy acknowledged the "divergent views" about the timing of their search for a new coach, but felt they may miss out on top targets if they delay.

Reddy added that Foster and his coaching team had NZR's "full support" until after the World Cup, which takes place in France.

Foster, who succeeded Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach in 2019, came under pressure last year after a series of poor results, including a series defeat by Ireland and their first loss at home to Argentina.

Following a review in August 2022, the NZR board agreed he should remain as coach until after World Cup.

He then guided the side to an eighth Rugby Championship title and an undefeated tour of the northern hemisphere at the end of last year.