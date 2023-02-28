Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland finished fourth in the 2022 Six Nations after two wins and three defeats

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams has named eight uncapped players in his squad for the Women's Six Nations.

Ulster duo Sadhbh McGrath and Fiona Tuite, as well as fellow forwards Niamh O'Dowd and Molly Boyne, have all received their first call-ups.

Ella Roberts and fellow back Emma Swords are also included for the first time alongside Kathryn Buggy and Clara Neilson in the 32-player squad.

Ireland have not won the Six Nations since 2015.

They travel to Cardiff to face Wales in their opening game of the tournament on 25 March.

Players involved with Ireland Women's Sevens, including Beibhinn Parsons, Eve Higgins and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, are ruled out of the early rounds of the Six Nations because of their involvement in the World Sevens Series.

The four forwards included for the first time, along with Roberts, earn their call-ups after impressing for the Combined Provinces, who finished unbeaten in this year's inaugural Celtic Challenge campaign.

Dannah O'Brien, Meabh Deely, Aoife Dalton and Tash Behan are youthful backline options set for Six Nations debuts after making their Test bows last year.

Lock Nichola Fryday will captain the side for the second successive Six Nations tournament.

After their trip to Wales, Ireland welcome France to Musgrave Park on 1 April before travelling to Parma to face Italy on 15 April.

The Irish host England, who have won the last four tournaments, in Cork on 22 April before concluding the campaign away to Scotland on 29 April.

Ireland's Women's Six Nations 2023 squad

Forwards: Niamh O'Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster), Kathryn Buggy (Gloucester-Hartbury/IQ Rugby), Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartbury/Ulster), Clara Nielson (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby), Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster), Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(captain), Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartbury/IQ Rugby), Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster), Hannah O'Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster), Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby), Maeve Og O'Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster), Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht), Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster), Molly Boyne (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Backs: Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster), Emma Swords (Harlequins/IQ Rugby), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster), Dannah O'Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster), Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks/Ulster), Meabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht), Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster), Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC/Leinster), Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby).