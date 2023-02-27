Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Marcus Smith left out of England squad preparing for match against France

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments4

Breaking news

Fly-half Marcus Smith has been left out of England's training squad before next week's Six Nations match against France, with George Ford returning.

More to follow.

Subscribe to the Rugby Union Weekly podcast

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

6 comments

  • Comment posted by H, today at 11:52

    Absolute MADNESS. Smith is the only fly half capable of unlocking a French/Irish defence. Yes he has a lower floor, but his ceiling is incredible - far exceeds Ford and Farrel especially.

    Signals Borthwick wants damage limitations against these teams, rather than going for victories.

  • Comment posted by Hampshireman, today at 11:52

    Very disappointed, I actually thought Smith should start this one.

  • Comment posted by BlindXavi, today at 11:52

    Looks like we'll have to put up with Owen's wayward right foot for another week

  • Comment posted by Jude , today at 11:51

    that is criminal.

  • Comment posted by PJ444, today at 11:51

    I think that is a great call Mr Borthwick, very brave, and it could backfire but I like it

  • Comment posted by Jude , today at 11:51

    criminal...

  • Comment posted by Dangerous Dave, today at 11:50

    Well I never, I was hoping for it to say Owen Faz has been giving a week off!!

Top Stories

Six Nations 2023

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport