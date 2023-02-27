Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England open the 2024 Six Nations away to Italy and will travel to France in the last round

France will host Ireland in the first match of the 2024 Six Nations, with England taking on the French in the tournament's last game.

Ireland, the only team still chasing a Grand Slam in this year's championship, also host Italy, Wales and Scotland and travel to England.

Before the France trip, England face away matches in Italy and Scotland and home games against Wales and Ireland.

The tournament will run from 2 February to 16 March.

The opener between 2022 Grand Slam winners France and world number one Ireland will be played on Friday, 2 February.

France's fixtures will be moved away from Stade de France because of its use in the 2024 Olympic Games, with a new venue yet to be decided.

Les Bleus beat Ireland in Paris last year but lost an epic rematch in Dublin in this year's tournament.

The traditional Super Saturday climax sees Wales host Italy and Ireland entertain Scotland before England's match in France.

England travel to Scotland in the third round of fixtures having lost this year's Calcutta Cup match at Twickenham.

Six Nations 2024 fixtures

(All times GMT)

Friday, 2 February

France v Ireland (20:00)

Saturday, 3 February

Italy v England (14:15)

Wales v Scotland (16:45)

Saturday, 10 February

Scotland v France (14:15)

England v Wales (16:45)

Sunday, 11 February

Ireland v Italy (15:00)

Saturday, 24 February

Ireland v Wales (14:15)

Scotland v England (16:45)

Sunday, 25 February

France v Italy (15:00)

Saturday, 9 March

Italy v Scotland (14:15)

England v Ireland (16:45)

Sunday, 10 March

Wales v France (15:00)

Saturday, 16 March

Wales v Italy (14:15)

Ireland v Scotland (16:45)

France v England (20:00)