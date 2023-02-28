Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Marler has spent more than 14 years with Harlequins after joining their academy in 2009

England prop Joe Marler has signed a contract extension to stay with Harlequins.

The 32-year-old has been with the club, who have not disclosed the length of the deal, since he joined their academy in 2009 and has made 260 appearances.

He has won two Premiership titles and the 2011 Challenge Cup during his time at Twickenham Stoop.

"I love this club. I love the fans and I love pulling on this jersey," Marler told the club website. external-link

"I feel honoured and privileged to have been able to do that for so long and hopefully be able to retire from the game at this wonderful club where it all started for me."

Marler won the last of his 79 England caps against France during last year's Six Nations.

He has made 14 appearances for Quins this season although was handed a six-week ban - with four suspended - for making an offensive comment to Bristol flanker Jake Heenan during the Premiership fixture in December.

"We're thrilled to have big Joe sign on again with us. He's a tone-setter for our team and a key leader on the pitch," said head coach Tabai Matson.

"When Joe speaks, people tend to listen, so we're delighted to have him continue his time with Quins.

"I don't think there are many better scrummaging loosehead props in the modern game and Joe's still putting dents into defensive lines and attackers' bodies around the park. He's such a valuable player."