France beat Wales 13-9 on their last visit to the Principality Stadium during the 2022 Six Nations Championship

Wales will kick off the 2024 Six Nations at home against Scotland on 3 February next year, with France visiting Cardiff for a Sunday game in round four on 10 March.

Wales will travel to England on the second weekend of the Championship, 10 February, before visiting Dublin a fortnight later on 24 February.

Their final game will be at home to Italy on Saturday, 16 March.

It will be the second successive French visit to Wales not on a Saturday.

In 2022 the fixture, which always attracts plenty of travelling fans, was played on Friday night, with France winning en route to a Grand Slam.

The last Sunday game in Cardiff was a 21-16 win against Ireland on the opening weekend of the 2021 Championship.

Wales have yet to play France in the 2023 Six Nations.

After home defeats against Ireland and England either side of a record loss in Scotland, Warren Gatland's side will finish the current campaign in Paris on 18 March.

Before that they travel to Rome to face an Italy side who have also lost all three games so far, with head coach Gatland saying he is focussed on the importance of avoiding the Six Nations Wooden Spoon.

Six Nations 2024

Saturday, 3 February - Wales v Scotland (16:45 GMT)

Saturday, 10 February - England v Wales (16:45 GMT)

Saturday, 24 February - Ireland v Wales (14:15 GMT)

Sunday, 10 March - Wales v France (15:00 GMT)

Saturday, 16 March - Wales v Italy (14:15 GMT)