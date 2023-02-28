Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ange Capuozzo was born in France

Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Italy full-back Ange Capuozzo is highly doubtful for the Six Nations match against Wales in Rome on Saturday, 11 March.

Capuozzo suffered a shoulder injury in their defeat to Ireland.

He is due to undergo further medical checks from national team staff to evaluate his chances of being fit for the remaining Six Nations games.

Reports in France suggest the Toulouse player is unlikely to feature in the Stadio Olimpico meeting.

French-born Capuozzo, 23, scored two tries on debut against Scotland in March 2022 and created the winning score for Italy's first victory in Wales the following week.

He was named men's "Breakthrough Player of the Year" by World Rugby and has started the first three Six Nations games of the current campaign.

Wales coach Warren Gatland hopes his side can avoid a 2023 wooden spoon.

With a game against France in Paris to follow to end their campaign on Saturday, 18 March, winning in Rome is Wales' best chance of avoiding finishing at the foot of the table.

Capuozzo played a crucial role as Italy made history by beating Wales in Cardiff on the final day of the 2022 tournament.

He made the memorable break that led Edoardo Padovani's last-gasp try, converted by Paolo Garbisi to seal a 22-21 win to end Italy's seven-year Six Nations losing streak.