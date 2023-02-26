Leo Cullen was appointed Leinster head coach in 2015

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 45-year-old, who made 221 appearances for Leinster and won 32 caps for Ireland, has been in the role since 2015.

"It is a great honour for me to be asked to extend my time at Leinster Rugby," Cullen said.

Under Cullen, Leinster won the Champions Cup in 2018 and also claimed four Pro14/United Rugby Championship (URC) titles.

They are currently top of the URC by 12 points, having won all 14 games this season, and will host Irish interprovincial rivals Ulster in the Champions Cup last 16 on 1 April.

"I feel very fortunate to able to work with such a brilliant group of people here," Cullen said.

"We are entering a really exciting period of the season and we are all focused on delivering our best in front of lots of people who have backed us all through our careers."

Former second row Cullen was appointed as forwards coach in 2014 under Matt O'Connor, before being named head coach a year later.

In June 2022 he was named URC Coach of the Year for the second time, having also won the award in 2018.

Leinster Rugby CEO Shane Nolan said securing the continued services of Cullen was one of his "top priorities".

"The consistency and the leadership he displayed as a player, we see again as head coach in keeping Leinster Rugby competitive season after season," said Nolan.

"I am delighted that he has agreed to stay on and I wish him all the very best for the run of games that we have left this season and for the two seasons beyond that. It's an exciting time ahead and I am delighted that Leo is with us to drive the club forward."

Cullen, who was captain of three Heineken Cup-winning squads, retired from playing at the end of the 2013-14 season but not before winning a Pro12 title in his final game at the RDS Arena against Glasgow Warriors.