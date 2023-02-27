Tim Cardall: Newcastle Falcons agree deal for Melbourne Rebels lock
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Newcastle Falcons have agreed a two-year deal with Melbourne Rebels lock Tim Cardall.
The 26-year-old joined the Super Rugby franchise in January after Wasps entered administration and were suspended in October.
"I'm loving my time in Melbourne so far, playing a different style of rugby and experiencing different cultures," he told the club website.
"I would like to bring skills in the loose and knowledge around set piece."