Tim Cardall will join Newcastle for the start of pre-season

Newcastle Falcons have agreed a two-year deal with Melbourne Rebels lock Tim Cardall.

The 26-year-old joined the Super Rugby franchise in January after Wasps entered administration and were suspended in October.

"I'm loving my time in Melbourne so far, playing a different style of rugby and experiencing different cultures," he told the club website. external-link

"I would like to bring skills in the loose and knowledge around set piece."