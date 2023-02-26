Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Dreamy Ireland and Owen Farrell's lack of spark

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments27

After round three of the Six Nations, Ireland are the only team still capable of winning the Grand Slam.

Andy Farrell's team were pushed by Italy, but still claimed a third bonus-point win in a row.

Scotland suffered their first defeat of the tournament, coming close but ultimately falling short in France.

In Cardiff, England claimed their first win at the Principality since 2017 as they ground out victory against Wales.

Here are six talking points from the weekend.

'Dreamy' Ireland

Few would have expected to see Italy leading Ireland this Six Nations but that was the situation after seven minutes in Rome.

The Azzurri challenged the world number one team, but Ireland showed what has now become their trademark composure and attacking guile to pull away for a 34-20 victory and keep their Grand Slam ambitions on track.

Despite a slight stumble, former England scrum-half Matt Dawson said the chance to win all five matches in the competition is "absolutely" Ireland's.

"Notoriously in Grand Slam bids you have that game where there is a little wobble," Dawson said on Rugby Union Daily.

"Back in my day, we played against Scotland in the third or fourth game. We played OK and got through the game.

"It was the game we knew we could and should win but sort of just got through. Ireland were probably of that mentality. They look dreamy at the moment."

A Six Nations table showing: 1. Ireland P 3 W 3 D 0 L 0 PD 51 B 3 Pts 15; 2. Scotland P 3 W 2 D 0 L 1 PD 23 B 2 Pts 10; 3. England P 3 W 2 D 0 L 1 PD 21 B 2 Pts 10; 4. France P 3 W 2 D 0 L 1 PD 3 B 2 Pts 10; 5. Italy P 3 W 0 D 0 L 3 PD -36 B 1 Pts 1; 6. Wales P 3 W 0 D 0 L 3 PD -62 B 0 Pts 0

'Sloppy' Scotland

Unlike Ireland, Scotland's Grand Slam hopes crumbled as France held on for a 32-21 victory in Paris.

Gregor Townsend's team did incredibly well to fight back from 19-0 down after 20 minutes but made mistakes they could not afford against such a strong team.

Scotland made 17 handling errors to France's two and John Barclay described his former side as "sloppy and careless".

"Scotland had that game to win," Barclay said on BBC Two's Six Nations Rugby Special.

"You felt momentum was with them and they couldn't quite grab hold of it. I think they will be frustrated to leave with no bonus points as well. That could be costly."

But Barclay also believes Scotland could be "in with a shout" against Ireland in the next round and claiming victory against the table-toppers "would be one of the biggest wins they have ever had in this competition".

Farrell's lack of 'spark'

England showed improvement in a 20-10 win against Wales with some well-constructed attack leading to three tries.

However, captain Owen Farrell did not do much to ignite that attack and missed two penalties and two conversions.

Across England's first three Six Nations matches, Farrell's kicking success rate is down at 44.3%.

Discussing a period where Wales regained some momentum in the second half, Dawson said Farrell "didn't seem to spark up" in response.

"He didn't think it was the moment to find all the spaces and put his team into the right positions," Dawson added.

"It felt like it needed that moment from an England fly-half to really grab it."

Wales' wayward selection

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has used the Six Nations so far to experiment with his team selection.

After defeat by Ireland, he left out Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric for the loss in Scotland, suggesting a changing of the guard.

But Gatland brought the trio back in as he made nine changes for England, which included a first start at 10 for Owen Williams and a debut for centre Mason Grady.

"I kind of saw this coming," former Wales captain Sam Warburton said on Rugby Union Daily.

"When you could see that the most recent coaching regime was sticking with more senior players, I remember thinking it would get to the point where the older players aren't having the impact they had.

"Now, there are youngsters like Mason Grady getting his debut seven months out from a World Cup. That is not ideal. Right now we are in a discovery phase to find our best starting XV."

Will Wales lose to Italy?

Italy came within five points against France and after their performance against Ireland, Warburton puts them as favourites to beat Wales in the next round.

The Azzurri have been especially strong at home so it could be a tough day in Rome for Gatland's men, who lost to Italy at home in last year's tournament.

"Italy have backed up their win in Cardiff - it wasn't a one off," former Wales player Philippa Tuttiett said. "Now they are troubling the big teams."

France's lack of props

France tight-head prop Uini Atonio is already serving a ban for a dangerous tackle and Mohamed Haouas - who plays in the same position - received a red card against Scotland.

That means France will likely have to turn to their third choice in that position - Sipili Falatea - and Ugo Monye pointed out that that would benefit their next opponents, England.

"They will be starting that game with a third-choice tight-head prop against an England scrum that is starting to find its feet," said the former England player.

"I think England will start to fancy themselves."

  • Comment posted by After the event, today at 07:37

    Why was McCloskey, not yellow carded for a swing bicep into the number 15's face. This is a question about officiating and not McCloskey.

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 07:35

    Surely England need to be giving younger props some game experience before the World Cup: they cannot afford to have the lumbering Vunipola and Cole on the field together against France or Ireland.

  • Comment posted by The world is going to hell in a hand cart, today at 07:33

    After the fantastic Ire v Fra game last time we make up for it with the dreary Wal v Eng game this weekend.

  • Comment posted by Hurstpier, today at 07:30

    Now he's back playing, why not reinstate Lawes as Captain and play him in the 2nd row alongside Itoje, who was also quiet? Leave Farrell to concentrate on his game at 10, he does it well enough for Saracens. That would be hard on Chessum, who was very good on Saturday, but it would make it easier to bring on Smith for Farrell if Owen is still not firing !!

  • Comment posted by Linken Park, today at 07:30

    Another false dawn for Scotland, 24 years and counting. Finn Russell always good for a laugh and a clanger and lost the game for them.

  • Comment posted by david gratton, today at 07:29

    France have been known to crumble under pressure but then so have England. Too close to call although home advantage could count.

  • Comment posted by Brom, today at 07:28

    Wales didn't need Gatland as returning coach, they needed Edwards back

  • Comment posted by John Baker, today at 07:25

    Owen Farrell the biggest RFU lovechild. Has, has, has to be dropped!

  • Comment posted by ralphrashley, today at 07:24

    Farrell should be dropped go back to his club and find his form & direction ready for World Cup

    • Reply posted by The Nadger, today at 07:36

      The Nadger replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Glyndwr, today at 07:24

    For the third weekend of the 2023 tournament, Wales again were clearly the weakest team. It is not just the results, but the lack of creativity, pace and accuracy in our attack, as I have often seen with the regional teams. There is a predictability and slowness that helps defences and makes scoring tries more difficult. Some of the games have been excellent and very enjoyable. A great tournament.

  • Comment posted by RJB99, today at 07:22

    What about home TV operators influencing outcomes - the French TV showed the Gilchrist incident that the on field officials and the TMO had missed resulting in a red card - just as the Irish TV didn’t show the angle that proved Hansen’s foot was in touch in the last game - is it acceptable for home TV operators to act in this biased manner to impact games

    • Reply posted by Harleking, today at 07:33

      Harleking replied:
      Huh? So you don't think Gilchrist should have been sent off for a clear shoulder to the head?

      Also it was Lowe whose foot was in question.

  • Comment posted by Garry, today at 07:22

    And Marcus Smith comes on for 15 seconds?????? Other than gaining a cap, what a waste of a talent. He should have replaced Farrell at half time. What is this 'thing' that both Edddie Jones and now Steve Borthwick have with Owen Farrell? He's lost his spark. He's not playing well. Drop him!

    • Reply posted by RJB99, today at 07:24

      RJB99 replied:
      Drop him , pick Smith with George Ford on the bench - release our back division and we might worry the French - also get rid of Mako who is past his sell by date

  • Comment posted by Davy, today at 07:22

    Top lesson from the weekend? If you're going to drop the ball as to try to touch it down, and then claim a try, don't obviously swear when you're doing it. Made the TMOs job so much easier😀

    • Reply posted by jimmycfox, today at 07:31

      jimmycfox replied:
      Presume you're talking about Z Fagerson. He didn't claim the try. He knew straightaway he was short and had knocked on.

  • Comment posted by farz, today at 07:19

    Worth looking at Ireland's injury list. This would have been labelled a "crisis" if it weren't for the fact they've kept on winning. Furlong, beirne, gibson-park, sexton, henshaw, ringrose.

    A couple of names that were automatic picks for the lions, a nominee for world player of the year '22, and other core players.

    Makes what Ireland are doing even more impressive.

    • Reply posted by midulsterexpat, today at 07:25

      midulsterexpat replied:
      The big difference is the strength and depth in the squad. Ire have never been in a position with such good cover, or coached to the point where anyone can drop into the team so seamlessly

  • Comment posted by Mr Burrows, today at 07:17

    Nothing quite like a blank canvas...

    And that's what this ENG team feels like, strangely, despite having mostly the same players as under Jones.

    IRE setting their stall out as world champs-in-waiting.

    SCO maintaining their good run of form.

    ITA still inching towards becoming serious competitors.

    FRA super-talented & exciting to watch but masterfully beaten by Ire.

    Think that's everything ;)

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 07:15

    Certainly one talking points has to be the red cards yesterday, both correct, but are they equal?.

    One deserves, maybe, 20 min sin bin, the other, a 10 week ban.

    Gilchrist was no worse than a dozen others in the 3 games, and the other was a flying headbutt.

    • Reply posted by Khouli Khan MC, today at 07:19

      Khouli Khan MC replied:
      Arguably, Scotland should have a yellow AND a red for that tackle. The initial was arm to head (yellow) and the red speaks for itself. Scotland were lucky there. France's red was just blatent stupidity.

  • Comment posted by Khouli Khan MC, today at 07:14

    Apart from the game in Cardiff, it was another great 6N weekend.

    Italy losing but showing that improvement that we've all so looked forward to. Ireland peerless and its hard not to see them as GS winners this year.

    France were really good, but made to work hard by a resurgent Scotland.

    Wales & England...? The two worst teams in the competition IMO, at least England have points to show for it.

    • Reply posted by Mr Burrows, today at 07:23

      Mr Burrows replied:
      Yet England are letting their results do the talking with two wins from three. You must mean worst as in, for you, least entertaining to watch or something.

  • Comment posted by Hal, today at 07:12

    Four nations playing with verve and ambition; England and Wales with little to offer. OF has been a great servant, but time to put our faith in more dynamic, playmakers. Eng getting quicker service from JvP (and Meredith); OF is the reason our play is so predictable (note the interception). What's the point of bringing on MS in the 79 minute? Give the lad a proper run.

