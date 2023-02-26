Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

'Regions have to be the priority' - Scrum V pundits want more reform

For the first time in Six Nations history, Wales will travel to Rome more in hope than confidence, pundits fear.

Wales' worst start to a Six Nations in 16 years has left Warren Gatland's side bottom of the table.

Next they travel to face Italy on 11 March in what now looks certain to be a wooden spoon decider.

Scrum V pundits Jonathan Davies, Jamie Roberts, Tom Shanklin and Shaun Holley have identified key areas Wales must improve if they are to win.

Tactics

"Can anyone see what we're trying to do in attack?" asked former centre Shanklin.

"Tactically we got it wrong. We were far too direct. We're trying to get across the gain line short and then bring around our forwards but we haven't got big ball carriers anymore.

"The way we're playing would only suit South Africa - a team with big ball carriers. We can't dominate collisions so we need to look at different ways to attack.

"Our strength is our wingers and Mason Grady - when they got the ball there were signs of promise, but we're really struggling in attack."

Wales suffered their heaviest home loss to England since 2003

Accuracy

Wales made more passes, more offloads and fewer knock-ons but got nowhere.

England averaged 2.8 points on each visit past the Welsh 22-yard line - Wales averaged 1.8.

Former British & Irish Lion Roberts said: "We fronted up but our skills wise we weren't as good as England and we didn't execute as well.

"Wales lack cohesion and deception in attack but the common theme in their first three games is the lack of accuracy inside the opposition 22.

"You have to work hard to create opportunities in Test rugby so you have to take them. It's tiring when you go through 10, 15, 20 phases to work your way up field and get nothing for it."

Wales kicked fewer times than England and with less impact

Kicking

England won twice as many of the kick battles (4-2) during the match as Freddie Steward reigned supreme in the air but Wales failed to adapt.

"The lack of variation with Wales' kicking was obvious... and it was painful," said ex-Ospreys head coach Holley.

"Warren wanted to keep the ball in play to take away England's lineout and they did that - but they just played into the hands of Freddie Steward.

"He took nine of Wales' 11 box kicks with an 85% effectiveness. He has great skill but Wales aided it. England's kicks were far more contestable."

Davies said Wales' players must learn to adapt quicker on the pitch.

"By getting Hawkins to kick would pull up the wings and open more space for the full-back to cover. Wales should have adapted better."

Mason Grady showed positive signs in his international debut

Speed of ball

Wales lost more rucks, were out-fought at the breakdown and, crucially, England had quicker ball.

The majority of England's recycling at rucks was in less then three seconds (53%). For Wales the figure was just 42%.

Jonathan Davies said: "England's ball carrying was so much more dynamic. They had the right people in the right areas at the right time. The speed of ruck ball for Anthony Watson's try was beautiful.

"The problem with Wales is that everything was too slow. Once that happens defences have time to re-set and their line speed is dominant.

"There was a lack of engagement with the gain line, it was all too lateral which is easy for a drift defence to deal with. There were too many nothing passes that put players under pressure."

As a result, England made twice as many linebreaks (8-4) as Wales.

Wales are lacking ball-carriers up front, say critics

Pressure

Shanklin twice tasted defeat in Rome - in 2003 and 2007 - and fears a third could be on the cards, despite Italy losing all three games as well.

"Italy look dangerous. They're a settled side and have found a style of play that suits them with a big pack, good ball-carriers and attacking players behind," he said.

"There's also a lot of pressure now on Wales. Before the Six Nations we would have expected them to win in Rome but given where their confidence is and the lack of game-plan means we could be going as underdogs.

"We may as well chuck the kids in now. What have we got to lose? At some stage we have to scrap things and look at the youth coming through."