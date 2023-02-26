You can analyse what unfolded in a thrilling match in Paris in many ways, but a clearly gutted Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie summed up the difference perfectly.

"We showed enough that we could've won it," he told BBC Scotland. He was right.

After Mohamed Haouas' sending off, Scotland were probably the better team. From that moment, they won 21-20 on the scoreboard, and overall had 55% of possession and 60% of territory.

The difference? Small margins. Zander Fagerson's loss of control inches from the line, Ritchie's pass being slightly behind Duhan van der Merwe, that allowed Anthony Jelonch to make a fantastic covering tackle.

After Finn Russell's try, Scotland were four points behind with 10 minutes to play, but overthrew a lineout on halfway that sent France up the pitch. Scotland won a hard-earned turnover, but were then penalised.

Gael Fickou scored, game over.

These are the small margins that define success at this level. France turned the tables on Scotland - who had been ruthlessly efficient in their first two wins themselves - by simply being more clinical.

Fabien Galthie's side took three points for every visit to Scotland's 22, while Gregor Townsend's team managed just two - half their rate in the wins over England and Wales.

Ireland, who visit Murrayfield in a fortnight, would probably not have made the same mistakes.

"At 61 minutes, you're within a score, Scotland needed to keep that going," former British and Irish Lions and Scotland coach Ian McGeechan said on ITV.

"A few errors crept in. We saw the best of both teams at different points in the game."

'Scotland still in title hunt'

That's not to say it should be all doom and gloom for Scotland. There was so much to like about their performance, particularly in attack.

Despite throwing an intercept pass for France's third try, Russell recovered brilliantly to kick expertly and score himself. Sione Tuipulotu's mix of strong carrying and deft hands was a joy. Huw Jones was imperious outside him with two tries.

The fact Scotland had so much ball was an improvement on their opening matches.

"There's disappointment we didn't win but I thought that was our best performance of the season," Townsend told BBC Scotland.

"It feels weird saying that after a defeat but when you think of the circumstances we were in with a man down, with the scoreboard against us, lost once here in the last three or four years, we should have won that game.

"I'm very pleased with the performance, I'm disappointed with the result but we'll take a lot from how we played."

Putting things in perspective, Scotland are still in the title hunt. If they can beat Ireland at Murrayfield they will put themselves in the conversation to finish top of the table with Italy at home on the final day.

It's a big if, given Ireland's form and record against Scotland. But, back on their own patch, Scotland will be desperate to stifle Andy Farrell's side's Grand Slam dreams and claim a first Triple Crown since 1990.

"Playing Ireland is very similar to playing France," former Scotland and Lions prop Peter Wright said on BBC Radio Scotland.

"If you can get the tempo up and move the point of contact, every team struggles to defend that. You've got to win the collisions.

"Hugo Keenan is world class, James Lowe is outstanding, they've got so many threats - as have Scotland. If both teams are prepared to be adventurous, it makes for a really fun encounter."