Guinness Six Nations: France v Scotland France: (22) 32 Tries: Ntamack, Dumortier, Ramos, Fickou; Pens: Ramos 2; Cons: Ramos 3 Scotland: (7) 21 Tries: Jones 2, Russell; Cons: Russell 3

France punctured Scotland's rising belief and restored their own Six Nations title hopes with a hard-fought win in an astonishing contest in Paris.

Both sides suffered red cards in the first 10 minutes, and Scotland trailed 19-0 at one stage before roaring back to make it a four-point game going into the final few minutes.

However, France's efficiency won out as a missed Scotland lineout allowed Fabien Galthie's side to go down the pitch, and eventually Gael Fickou powered over to seal a bonus-point win.

It means Ireland - who visit Murrayfield in two weeks - are the only side left chasing a Grand Slam, with France now level with Scotland and England on 10 points after two wins and a defeat.

Romain Ntamack and Ethan Dumortier scored either side of a red card for Scotland's Grant Gilchrist, before France's Mohamed Haouas was also sent off.

Thomas Ramos grabbed an intercept try and two penalties to keep his side ahead, despite two tries from Scotland's Huw Jones as the visitors put France under severe pressure.

Finn Russell darted over the line and converted his own try to make it a four-point game and set up a grandstand finish with 10 minutes left but ultimately the Scots fell just short.

More to follow.

Line-ups

France: Ramos, Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Haouas, Flament, Willemse, Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Barlot, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Cros, Macalou, Couilloud, Jalibert.

Scotland: Hogg, Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, R Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie (capt), Watson, M Fagerson

Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, Nel, J Gray, Skinner, Dempsey, Price, Kinghorn

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GRU)

Assistant Referees: Karl Dickson (RFU), Assistant Referee 2: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)