Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cole Forbes' try was not enough for Glasgow

United Rugby Championship: Lions v Glasgow Warriors Lions: (27) 35 Tries: Nohamba, Horn, Rass, Van der Merwe, Venter; Pens: Lombard 2; Cons: Lombard 2 Glasgow Warriors: (14) 24 Tries: Caven, Forbes, Jordan, Gordon; Cons: Jordan 2

Glasgow Warriors' 10-game unbeaten run came to an end in Johannesburg as they lost against 14-man Lions in the United Rugby Championship.

Eli Caven put Glasgow in front with a try on his debut, but tries from Sanele Nohamba, Francke Horn, Manuel Rass, Edwill Van Der Merwe and Ruan Venter put the South African outfit in control.

Van Der Merwe and Quan Horn were both sin-binned before Ruan Dreyer was sent off, but Glasgow could not find a way to take full advantage.

The side sitting fourth top did hit back through Tom Jordan and Thomas Gordon after earlier tries from Eli Caven and Cole Forbes but ultimately came up short.

Glasgow started on top and Sam Johnson, on his 100th appearance for the club, put Caven over to score.

Forbes went close to adding another but was stopped short and Lions then swept in front.

Van Der Merwe broke down the left and stepped inside to release Nohamba for the hosts' first score - and another quickly followed through Horn.

Rass claimed a third after slipping a couple of tackles before Warriors number eight Sione Vailanu was sent to the sin-bin.

Lions secured their bonus point before half-time as Van Der Merwe dotted down out wide.

Van Der Merwe was sinbinned after the break, but it did not halt the home momentum and they crossed again through Venter.

Glasgow refused to lie down. Jordan scored on the right and Gordon was driven over from a line-out after Quan Horn was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock-on.

Dreyer was then sent off for a dangerous challenge, but Rabz Maxwane produced try-saving tackle to prevent Jamie Dobie reducing the deficit further.

Another Lombard penalty gave the Lions breathing space and they held on to end a five-game losing run and move up to 12th.

Line-ups:

Lions: Horn, Maxwane, Rass, Louw, Van der Merwe, Lombard, Nohamba; Smith, Botha, Ntlabakanye, Venter, Schoeman, Kriel, Tshituka, Horn.

Replacements: Brandon, Rijnsburger, Dreyer, Delport, Straeuli, Van den Berg, Jonker, Coetzee.

Glasgow: McKay, Forbes, McDowall, Johnson, Caven, Jordan, Dobie; McBeth, Matthews, Sordoni, Bean, Cummings, Miller, Darge, Vailanu.

Replacements: Fraser, Dell, Berghan, Du Preez, Ferrie, Gordon, Kennedy, Weir.