England must "push on" after beating Wales with "big games" against France and Ireland to come in the Six Nations, says head coach Steve Borthwick.

The England rebuild following Eddie Jones' sacking continued as they claimed a 20-10 win in Cardiff.

Improved attack earned England three well-worked tries in Wales, but other opportunities were squandered.

"There were bits in that performance that we can really push on with," Borthwick said on BBC One.

"We've got to accelerate. We've got two big games to finish the Championship."

England showed pace and precision in attack to conjure up an opening try for Anthony Watson, but allowed Wales to take the lead and reclaim momentum in the second half.

Should they do the same against world number one side Ireland and 2022 Grand Slam champions France, they are unlikely to come away with victory.

"I thought in the first half our intent to try and get the ball to the edge, that was an improvement," Borthwick explained.

"It didn't keep going like that. It turned into a pressure contest.

"I'm delighted for the players and the England supporters - there was a fair contingent there.

"They helped the team immensely. The players showed great resilience and spirit and changed things tactically within the game. They kept fighting."

Borthwick added that he was "really proud of the team" and paid tribute to Wales' players too given doubts over the game were only dispelled on Wednesday after an agreement over contracts was reached with the Welsh union.

"You've got to give those Welsh players incredible respect to produce a performance like that after what they've gone through," Borthwick said.

England might have had a more comfortable lead were it not for the inaccurate kicking of captain Owen Farrell.

Farrell - whose kicking accuracy is 44.3% across the 2023 Six Nations - conceded: "I was bad off the tee today."

Echoing his coach, the captain added ahead of England's game against France on 11 March: "We're right at the start. We've got another big team coming next time back at Twickenham and we've got a lot of work to do."