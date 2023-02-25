Close menu

Premier 15s: Exeter reclaim top spot, Saracens see off Gloucester-Hartpury

Exeter playing Saracens in the 2022 Premier 15s final
Exeter lost the 2022 Premier 15s final to Saracens

Exeter reclaimed top spot in the Premier 15s with a seven-try victory against Loughborough after Saracens inflicted Gloucester-Hartpury's first defeat of the season.

The Chiefs are one point ahead of Gloucester-Hartpury on 55 following a 45-5 win at Sandy Park.

Earlier on Saturday, Saracens earned revenge for a heavy defeat in December by winning 36-27 at Kingsholm.

Saracens are third in the table and Bristol fourth having beaten Worcester.

Bristol won 59-10, but Harlequins could yet move above the Bears into the play-off spots when they face Sale on Sunday.

In Devon, Maisy Allen scored a hat-trick and Hope Rogers crossed twice for Exeter as Loughborough were restricted to a single Sadia Kabeya try.

Saracens and Gloucester-Hartpury provided a much more entertaining affair at Kingsholm as both sides claimed four-try bonus points.

The Cherry and Whites were top of the Premier 15s table before round 12 began after being awarded five points for a postponed game against Wasps.

They led 12-3 before Saracens co-captain Marlie Packer cut that lead to two just before half-time.

After the break, Jess Breach snuck through a gap off a ruck to give Saracens a lead they would never relinquish.

Also on Saturday, DMP Sharks won 36-12 at Wasps in a bonus-point victory.

