Premier 15s: Exeter reclaim top spot, Saracens see off Gloucester-Hartpury
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Exeter reclaimed top spot in the Premier 15s with a seven-try victory against Loughborough after Saracens inflicted Gloucester-Hartpury's first defeat of the season.
The Chiefs are one point ahead of Gloucester-Hartpury on 55 following a 45-5 win at Sandy Park.
Earlier on Saturday, Saracens earned revenge for a heavy defeat in December by winning 36-27 at Kingsholm.
Saracens are third in the table and Bristol fourth having beaten Worcester.
Bristol won 59-10, but Harlequins could yet move above the Bears into the play-off spots when they face Sale on Sunday.
In Devon, Maisy Allen scored a hat-trick and Hope Rogers crossed twice for Exeter as Loughborough were restricted to a single Sadia Kabeya try.
Saracens and Gloucester-Hartpury provided a much more entertaining affair at Kingsholm as both sides claimed four-try bonus points.
The Cherry and Whites were top of the Premier 15s table before round 12 began after being awarded five points for a postponed game against Wasps.
They led 12-3 before Saracens co-captain Marlie Packer cut that lead to two just before half-time.
After the break, Jess Breach snuck through a gap off a ruck to give Saracens a lead they would never relinquish.
Also on Saturday, DMP Sharks won 36-12 at Wasps in a bonus-point victory.
