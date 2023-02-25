Close menu

Italy 20-34 Ireland: Favourites hold off spirited Azzurri to maintain Grand Slam push

By Matt GaultBBC Sport NI at Stadio Olimpico

Guinness Six Nations: Italy v Ireland
Italy (17) 20
Tries: Varney, Bruno Cons: Garbisi 2 Pens: Garbisi 2
Ireland (24) 34
Tries: Ryan, Keenan, Aki, Hansen 2 Cons: Byrne 3 Pen: Byrne

Ireland moved a step closer to realising their Grand Slam dream despite an unconvincing display in Rome, as they held off a spirited Italy to claim a bonus-point win.

The Irish scored four tries before half-time through James Ryan, Hugo Keenan, Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen.

However, Stephen Varney and Pierre Bruno scores deservedly kept the hosts in touch at the break.

After absorbing Italian pressure, Hansen made sure of an Irish victory.

While Ireland will ultimately celebrate a third straight bonus-point win, a resurgent Italy asked serious questions of Andy Farrell's side in a match that bore little resemblance to Ireland's thumping win in Dublin last year.

Italy head coach Kieran Crowley will be heartened that his players put the world's number one side under severe pressure, making Farrell look uncomfortable for most of the afternoon.

However, the Englishman will be pleased that Ireland dug deep to deliver another result and move two wins away from a Grand Slam, with Scotland at Murrayfield up next on 12 March.

Italy make it uncomfortable for Ireland

Given their stature in world rugby and record against Italy, Ireland went into this Test as overwhelming favourites to make it three wins from three in this year's championship.

Five minutes in, they were looking good for another emphatic win against a side they regularly beat with ease, but there was nothing easy about Ireland's performance as Italy caused enough issues to leave Farrell with plenty to ponder.

While James Lowe's second-minute effort was ruled out after a TMO review found he had lost control of the ball before grounding, Ryan was on hand to get Ireland up and running in the third minute after a superb Aki offload found Lowe.

Italy in years gone by perhaps would have crumbled at that point, but back they came in impressive fashion with Varney crossing after Lorenzo Cannone pierced the Irish defence with a powerful burst.

Ireland were offered a reprieve when Andrew Porter forced a turnover after another Cannone charge into the away side's 22, before Keenan collected an Aki pass, nimbly evaded a couple of blue shirts and scored a second Irish try.

Italy responded with a penalty from returning fly-half Paolo Garbisi but Ireland moved nine points clear on the 20-minute mark when Josh van der Flier and Lowe combined to send Aki over in the corner.

Ireland snatched the bonus-point score with five minutes of the first half left when Stuart McCloskey teed up Hansen in the corner, but Italy were given renewed hope when Bruno read Aki's attempted pass and ran in to score from 65 metres to leave Kieran Crowley's seven behind at the interval.

Italy: Capuozzo; Padovani, Brex, Menoncello, Bruno; Garbisi, Varney; Fischetti, Nicotera, Ferrari, Cannone, Ruzza, Negri, Lamaro (capt), Cannone.

Replacements: Bigi, Zani, Riccioni, Iachizzi, Pettinelli, Fusco, Morisi, Allan.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Aki, McCloskey, Lowe; R Byrne, Casey; Porter, Kelleher, Bealham; Henderson, Ryan (capt); Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: D Sheehan, Kilcoyne, O'Toole, Baird, O'Mahony, Murray, Crowley, O'Brien.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 16:33

    Fair play to Italy. Great effort by them. They have upped their game which is nice to see.

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 16:33

    Italy still getting the rough end of the stick from the refs, but they played some good stuff today, and it's a shame they have nothing to show for it. If they can tidy up the unforced errors, and keep playing with ambition and belief, they have the potential to become a good side.

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 16:33

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by spinkbottle, today at 16:33

    Great game!
    Congratulations to both teams for keeping the ball on the pitch and playing attacking rugby
    Let's hope I can post the same again in two hours time😉

  • Comment posted by Trollhunter, today at 16:32

    Ireland C- / D+ performance, Italy A-. Enough said.

  • Comment posted by Flexy Spex, today at 16:32

    The headline is typical BBC rubbish. Ireland keep hopes alive? That sounds like they are barely hanging on in the chasing pack. Poor journalism.

  • Comment posted by joker, today at 16:31

    Enjoyable game, but as much as Italy threw it around they only scored one try from their own efforts, against an unusually off colour Irish defence. Ironically, I was more impressed by their defence, despite the tries conceded. Ireland should have had more, but Italian try line defence was good.
    Italy certainly have a shot against Wales and Scotland. Principally, because that’s not a bad pack.

  • Comment posted by Cookeman, today at 16:31

    Brilliant Italy. But Irish got it done. Adamson is not up to international standards

  • Comment posted by Karen, today at 16:30

    Italy have improved year on year last three or four nations. They may still be prime candidates for the wooden spoon each year but they can at least push the other teams to work harder. Nice to see and hope it continues.

    • Reply posted by Trollhunter, today at 16:33

      Trollhunter replied:
      You forget Wales are in the six nations perhaps...

  • Comment posted by Irishrover2014, today at 16:28

    Italy were fantastic!! Very worried at the 60 minute mark!!

  • Comment posted by LaraghOK, today at 16:27

    Very grateful to have won that close match, but full credit to Italy.

    We could have turned the screw on them a bit more in Rome today but we played a bit into their hands.

    Today should be about Italy, and we will use that to press forward in the last two games.

    Rome will be a tough place to go, for all teams. Great to see.

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 16:30

      otiger replied:
      Umm that wasn't totally original was it 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 16:27

    Saw some of this game and was impressed with Italy. They were doing some great defending and showed real flare and ambition with ball in hand. They also seem to be much fitter these days. I hope they keep improving and perhaps they can reach a World Cup QF. They should hold their heads up high after this performance.

  • Comment posted by Sanctimonius Progressive, today at 16:26

    Really enjoyed , thought Italy deserved a BP from that showing. Ireland did well to fight it out, but I thought they got the rub of the reffing with some tackles and off the balls that might have been called as foul play in on another day . But not moaning too much as ref kept it going and didn’t faff about

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 16:25

    As a neutral really enjoyed the game, great spirit well done champions elect

  • Comment posted by Schleswigholstein Irish, today at 16:25

    Italy didn't roll over which some expected.This is a good Italy team make no mistake about that but we ground out the win.Roll on Muarryfield.so come on Scotland tomorrow.Lets make this very interesting!

  • Comment posted by toodleoonoo, today at 16:24

    Were there a few forward passes? Easy to miss when play is so quick. Ireland play to the edge, and then win a lot. Referees will need to get fitter to keep up!

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 16:26

      SD replied:
      Possibly but I thought a few high tackles went unchecked.

  • Comment posted by taffymike79, today at 16:24

    Great game, but I do have one question, how come only one call against neck tackles and not a yellow? Thought the refs were supposed to stop it for safety reasons? But Italy are gonna stuff us Welsh with how they played!

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 16:25

      otiger replied:
      I hope not. I'll never write off the Welsh
      .

  • Comment posted by BC-RAWA, today at 16:24

    Much better for this tournament if Italy can continue to show recent progress. Other teams could have real problems with their pace and attacking intent.

  • Comment posted by geranium, today at 16:24

    Head high tackle by an Ireland player…no card. Offside by Ireland’s players, warning from ref nothing else. Big teams will always get the important decisions.

