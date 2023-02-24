Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

'We need to be at the top, not a laughing stock' - Wales captain Owens

Guinness Six Nations - Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Sport website & app

After a tough week, it is usually sensible to let off some steam.

For a Wales side that has experienced the turbulent ride from strike threat to compromise, Saturday in Cardiff will provide that opportunity.

There can surely be no doubt of the vehemence with which Wales will attack England in their third game of the 2023 Six Nations. A wounded dragon spits fiercer fire.

What is yet unknown is how long Wales can sustain that vehemence for.

"They've used up so much mental space with what's got on," former England wing Chris Ashton said of Wales on Rugby Union Daily.

"It's amazing how tired it can make you feel when you've just wasted so much mental energy thinking. It can take it out of your legs so quickly.

"They might be in it for 20 minutes, but past that you've got to replace that somehow."

Wales head coach Warren Gatland said the ongoing contract negotiations between players and their union - only resolved on Wednesday - had "taken a bit of a toll" on captain Ken Owens.

Although Owens said his side have "prepared well", training was cancelled on Tuesday afternoon and the team announcement was pushed back to Thursday.

"We are ready for Saturday," hooker Owens insisted.

'Absolutely massive game'

It has been described as a "pivotal game" for both teams.

It was evident the newly returned Gatland could not singlehandedly pull Wales out of the mire after a heavy defeat by Ireland in their first game.

Another by Scotland came next - Wales' first back-to-back losses by more than 20 points in Six Nations history - to leave them bottom of the table.

Steve Borthwick's England - third in the table - are in slightly better shape. Released from Eddie Jones' shackles, they stuttered against Scotland before their set-piece at least proved reliable in victory against Italy.

England fans seem genuinely hopeful about Borthwick's appointment and a first win in Cardiff since 2017 would certainly keep them on side.

The Principality is unlikely to witness the drama and guile offered by well-drilled Ireland or France, given both Wales and England seem to both be searching for new personalities under refreshed coaching teams.

Instead, expect a scrap.

Both sides have lacked execution in the tournament so far. Wales have lacked discipline too with three yellow cards in two games.

England have won four of their past 12 Tests. Of their past 13, Wales have won three.

"For both of us, this game is absolutely massive," said Gatland, who has never lost three matches in a row in the same Six Nations.

Massive, but Gatland has thrown the dice with his team selection nevertheless.

Enormous 20-year-old centre Mason Grady (6ft 5in and over 17st) will make his debut as he replaces George North.

Grady is joined in a fresh midfield by Owen Williams - on his first Test start at 10 - and inside centre Joe Hawkins.

Leigh Halfpenny and Louis Rees-Zammit return from injury and an experienced pack features Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric and Alun Wyn Jones.

For England, Anthony Watson - described as a "game-breaker" by Leicester team-mate Ashton - will make his first start in almost two years. He replaces the injured Ollie Hassell-Collins on the left wing in the only change to Steve Borthwick's starting XV.

Courtney Lawes is among the replacements and set to make his first England appearance since July after a string of injuries, with Ben Curry also on the bench having re-joined the squad when twin brother Tom suffered a tournament-ending hamstring injury.

'No bigger game'

It remains to be seen whether Wales' woes will fire them up or leave them flat. What is not in doubt is the Cardiff atmosphere.

England full-back Freddie Steward has only experienced it as a fan and has been warned of a "complete frenzy" when the team bus passes through the packed streets of the city.

Steward says it "is the fixture where form goes out of the window".

Once inside the Principality, the edge might be slightly blunted by Borthwick's insistence that the roof of the stadium stays open.

But the crowd will do their best to remind Wales what it is all about after a trying week.

The same solidarity that will see them hit England with everything they have, helped them get what they needed out of Welsh rugby bosses.

They play for each other and a nation whose small population punches way above its weight on the world rugby stage.

England will do everything they can to quiet the noise.

Rugby has been in crisis. Financially, existentially with questions over concussion, and culturally as stories of alleged misogyny at the Welsh union emerged, but the sport itself has delivered so far this Six Nations.

After another week when off-pitch matters have had the headlines, England and Wales will endeavour to make the focus oval-shaped once more.

England hooker Jamie George emphasises what it all means: "There's no bigger game for me. These are the sorts of games you love playing international rugby for."

George's opposite number Owens reflected on a "horrendous" week, adding: "We need to focus on getting a result to put some pride back into the shirt, and try to finish this saga on a positive."

Line-ups

Wales: Halfpenny; Adams, Grady, Hawkins, Rees-Zammit; O Williams, T Williams; G Thomas, Owens (capt), Francis, Beard, AW Jones, Tshiunza, Tipuric, Faletau.

Replacements: Roberts, Carre, Lewis, Jenkins, Reffell, Hardy, Biggar, Tompkins

England: Steward; Malins, Slade, Lawrence, Watson; Farrell (capt), Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler; Itoje, Chessum; Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Lawes, B Curry, Mitchell, M Smith, Arundell.