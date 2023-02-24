Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Cross has played two internationals for Wales and won an Olympic Sevens silver medal with Team GB in Rio in 2016

Ospreys and Wales flanker Sam Cross has raised concerns about player welfare issues in reduced regional squads next season.

Cross, 30, says players were told by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) there will be enough funding for 44-man squads for the four regions next season.

Cross has cast doubt on the assessment.

Squad sizes and budgets are being reduced over the next two years as the WRU and four regions look to agree a new long-term deal.

Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets are working towards squad budgets of £5.2m for the 2023-24 season and £4.5m in the following campaign.

Cross says regional bosses have admitted there is not enough funding for sides to sustain 44-strong squads and carrying less players will present major issues.

Cross tweeted: "At the meeting on Wednesday we were told by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) that the budget allows squad sizes to be 44 players.

"After asking regional representatives in front of the union, the regions on the new budget can only afford 34-36 players due to issues like being tied to current deals and the drop off in money being too steep too quickly.

"Take into consideration on average 10 players injured at one time and Ospreys currently having 14 boys with Wales and four or five boys with Wales Under-20s, you are struggling to even field a senior 15.

"The regions need funding, this is a huge player safety issue and squads need depth and the ability to retain their current talent."

Cross claims there is money available to help the situation but says the WRU would like to spend it on other factors.

"The union is sitting on a pot of £4.8m that they're reluctant to put into the game that could save Welsh rugby," Cross continued.

"Players were told that £4.8m was being used to improve things like corporate hospitality at the stadium.

"You can imagine the players' frustration, there will be no need for corporate hospitality if things continue in the professional game.

"The game needs proper investment, not money taken out."

Despite the short-term compromise between Wales players and the WRU which avoided a strike for the Six Nations match against England, many players remain out of contract at the end of the season.

Welsh rugby bosses insist they can be offered new deals next week.

Fresh contracts cannot be offered in writing until a new six-year financial agreement between the WRU and its four regions is confirmed, with no playing budgets having been finalised.

The Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA) was looking for the deal to be signed by the end of February, with Dragons, Cardiff, Scarlets and Ospreys bosses having received the official documentation this week.

The Welsh Rugby Union has been asked for comment.