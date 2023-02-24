Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ruan Ackermann has made more than 120 appearances for Gloucester since joining from the Golden Lions in 2017

Gloucester flanker Ruan Ackermann has extended his contract with the Premiership club.

The 27-year-old has made 14 appearances for the Cherry and White this season and scored two tries.

He leads the league in carries and metres gained beyond contact.

"Ruan is one of the most consistent performers in the Premiership," Head coach George Skivington told the club website external-link .

"He doesn't always get the credit he deserves but he's certainly appreciated here by the club and all the fans, too.

"The back-row is an area of real strength for us and I'm looking forward to seeing Ruan get better and better.

"He is a key figure in our squad."

The length of his new contract is undisclosed.