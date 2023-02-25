Premiership: Northampton Saints 41-34 Gloucester: Saints beat top-four rivals Gloucester in 12-try game at Franklin Gardens
|Gallagher Premiership
|Northampton Saints (10) 41
|Tries: Waller, Braley, Moon, Graham, Freeman, Dingwall Cons: Grayson 4 Pen: Grayson
|Gloucester: (10) 34
|Tries: Blake 2, Thorley, Ford-Robinson 2, Alemanno Con: Twelvetrees
Northampton moved four points clear of rivals Gloucester with a 41-34 bonus-point win at Franklin Gardens.
Seb Blake scored twice for Gloucester while a James Grayson penalty and Alex Waller's try levelled it at the break.
Callum Braley and Ollie Thorley traded tries, but Alex Moon, Sam Graham, Tommy Freeman and Fraser Dingwell all scored as Saints raced clear.
Yet a late flurry from Jamal Ford-Robinson and Matias Alemanno saw the visitors leave with two losing points.
Northampton Saints: Ramm, Freeman, Dingwall (c), Hutchinson, Collins, Grayson, Braley; A. Waller, Smith, Painter, Ribbans, Moon, Coles, Scott-Young, Graham.
Replacements: Cruse, E. Waller, Petch, Salakaia-Loto, Hinkley, Garside, Smith, Skosan.
Gloucester: Evans, May, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley, Carreras, Meehan; Rapava-Ruskin, Blake, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Alemanno, Ackermann, Ludlow (c), Tuisue.
Replacements: Walker, Elrington, Ford-Robinson, Jordan, Clement, Chapman, Twelvetrees, Seabrook.
Referee: Adam Leal