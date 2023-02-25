Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saints winger James Ramm helped set up a number of tries for his side against Gloucester

Gallagher Premiership Northampton Saints (10) 41 Tries: Waller, Braley, Moon, Graham, Freeman, Dingwall Cons: Grayson 4 Pen: Grayson Gloucester: (10) 34 Tries: Blake 2, Thorley, Ford-Robinson 2, Alemanno Con: Twelvetrees

Northampton moved four points clear of rivals Gloucester with a 41-34 bonus-point win at Franklin Gardens.

Seb Blake scored twice for Gloucester while a James Grayson penalty and Alex Waller's try levelled it at the break.

Callum Braley and Ollie Thorley traded tries, but Alex Moon, Sam Graham, Tommy Freeman and Fraser Dingwell all scored as Saints raced clear.

Yet a late flurry from Jamal Ford-Robinson and Matias Alemanno saw the visitors leave with two losing points.

More to follow.

Northampton Saints: Ramm, Freeman, Dingwall (c), Hutchinson, Collins, Grayson, Braley; A. Waller, Smith, Painter, Ribbans, Moon, Coles, Scott-Young, Graham.

Replacements: Cruse, E. Waller, Petch, Salakaia-Loto, Hinkley, Garside, Smith, Skosan.

Gloucester: Evans, May, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley, Carreras, Meehan; Rapava-Ruskin, Blake, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Alemanno, Ackermann, Ludlow (c), Tuisue.

Replacements: Walker, Elrington, Ford-Robinson, Jordan, Clement, Chapman, Twelvetrees, Seabrook.

Referee: Adam Leal