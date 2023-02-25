Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Winger Alex Lewington scored two of Saracens' tries in the win against Newcastle

Gallagher Premiership Saracens (29) 29 Tries: Mawi, Lewington 2, Van Zyl, Dan Cons: Goode 2 Newcastle Falcons (13) 20 Tries: Van der Walt, Radwan Cons: Connon 2 Pens: Connon 3

Saracens extended their prolific run over Newcastle with a five-try 29-20 victory at the StoneX Stadium.

Eroni Mawi and a brace from Alex Lewington put Saracens ahead, although a Philip van der Walt try and two Brett Connon penalties kept Newcastle in sight despite Greg Paterson's red card.

Yet Ivan van Zyl secured the bonus point and Theo Dan added a fifth before half-time as Saracens raced clear.

Adam Radwan then pulled one back in the only score of a cagey second half.

More to follow.

Saracens: Goode (c), Segun, Lozowski, Hartley, Lewington, M. Vunipola, Van Zyl; Mawi, Dan, Clarey, Ellis, Tizard, Christie, Earl, B. Vunipola.

Replacements: Pifeleti, Hislop, Bello, Boon, Knight, Davies, Hallett, Maitland.

Newcastle Falcons: Obatoyinbo, Radwan, Moroni, Orlando, Stevenson, Connon, Young (c); Mulipola, Blamire, Davison, Peterson, de Chaves, Van der Walt, Graham, Chick.

Replacements: Fletcher, Brocklebank, Tampin, Lockwood, Fearns, Stuart, Schoeman, Lucock.

Red card: Greg Paterson

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.