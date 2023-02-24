Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

'We need to be at the top, not a laughing stock' - Wales captain Owens

Guinness Six Nations - Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Sport website & app.

Wales captain Ken Owens admits it has been an "horrendous" build-up to the Six Nations match against England.

The threat of a player strike over contract issues was withdrawn on Wednesday, just three days before the game in Cardiff.

"It has been an horrendous two weeks," said Owens.

"We need to focus on getting a result to put some pride back into the shirt, and trying to finish this saga on a positive."

Owens, 36, has seen previous crises in Welsh rugby during his career but admits this situation has been unprecedented.

Contractual chaos held centre stage on Wednesday as more than 100 players gathered at Wales' training base in the Vale of Glamorgan for a pivotal 80-minute meeting with Professional Rugby Board members.

Every professional player in Wales was invited to the summit gathering before senior players met the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

Had a strike gone ahead and the Principality Stadium showdown been called off, the WRU would have faced missing out on almost £10m but that nightmare scenario was avoided.

The minimum 60-cap Test selection rule for players plying their trade outside the country was reduced to 25, Welsh Rugby Players Association chief executive Gareth Lewis was given a standing invite to PRB meetings and there were notable concessions over contracts that will be issued.

Owens and acting chief executive Nigel Walker spoke afterwards, with the Wales captain admitting Welsh rugby could not keep lurching from crisis to crisis and that it was the laughing stock of world rugby.

"I am disappointed it got to the stage it did, but it was important as players we needed to do it because there is so much uncertainty in the game," added Owens.

"As we have seen players getting injured and all the rest of it, it is not an ideal scenario, it is affecting players and staff alike.

"We have made a stand, we have made people stand up and take notice and showed the strength we have as a playing group.

"If we can move on now and concentrate on the rugby, the powers that be will get things done and the players will have their seat at the table and a voice, hopefully we will never end up in this situation again.

"We need a sustainable future for the game in Wales. All the stakeholders in the game have a responsibility, from supporters, to players, administrators and sponsors.

"If we can all work collaboratively, respect each others' opinions and actually be involved in the discussions, we can get there a lot sooner."

Owens believes the situation has galvanised the squad. Following the meetings on Wednesday, the Wales captain insisted the players were able to move on and concentrate on the game.

"There were a lot of tough conversations and meetings, everyone voiced their opinion and everyone backed the decision that the team and the squad have made," added Owens.

"It has definitely galvanised us and that has shown the unity of the actions that were taken.

"It [the strike threat] was a last resort and the frustrations that have built up over a year, not just the last six weeks, brought it to this.

"The squad has come together and I'm sure you will see that on Saturday."

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has admitted the success of the national side in his first stint had perhaps papered over the cracks of the issues of Welsh rugby and Owens agrees.

"I think we have had a lot of crisis in Welsh rugby over the last 10 or 12 years at different points," added Owens.

"It has almost been the national squad has delivered to cover them, whatever it maybe, regions not performing but the national squad is, and different things.

"I would be lying to say if the national squad weren't winning, would this have happened five, six, or seven years ago? It probably would have come to a head a lot sooner.

"The difficulty we have had at national level for the last three or four years has been for various different reasons.

"Covid, a change in coaching staff, and injuries has highlighted a lot of the issues Welsh rugby has had over the last 10 to 15 years.

"We can't be in this situation again."

The Wales players have received a lot of support from the public and Owens believes they owe the supporters a performance against England.

"I think it will be a great atmosphere," added Owens.

"Any time you pull on the red shirt of Wales it's a massive game.

"It's a huge rivalry, there's a lot of history in the game, and the boys are just excited for the challenge coming.

"There is a huge frustration across the game for a number of different reasons but I hope, and I am sure, we have had some great support from the public which the squad are all thankful for to all the sponsors and partners that have supported us through it as well.

"They gave us their backing and now we owe them a performance that Wales can be proud of to repay their support for us."

Gatland had admitted leading the negotiations on behalf of the players had taken its toll on Owens.

The man himself tried to provide assurances he was ready to lead his nation after a draining week.

"I'm fine, don't you worry about me, I'll be good," added Owens.

Wales will be hoping that will be the case this weekend.