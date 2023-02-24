Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

World Cup winner Vermeulen returns for Ulster's match in Durban

United Rugby Championship: Sharks v Ulster Venue: Kings Park, Durban Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 12:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle & the BBC Sport website

South Africa's World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen returns to captain Ulster for Saturday's United Rugby Championship match with the Sharks in Durban.

Ulster coach Dan McFarland has made 10 changes to the side that lost to Glasgow 17-11 for this re-arranged tie.

John Cooney, Mike Lowry and Rory Sutherland return with Harry Sheridan switching to the second row following Kieran Treadwell's Ireland call-up.

Stewart Moore is the only back retained with Craig Gilroy named at wing.

Sheridan, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Alan O'Connor, Nick Timoney and Jordi Murphy remain from the pack which started in Glasgow as Sutherland and Andrew take over from Eric O'Sullivan and Tom Stewart in the front row.

Ben Moxham's unavailability following the concession he sustained in Glasgow means inclusion for Gilroy with Cooney and Jake Flannery taking over at half-backs from Nathan Doak and Billy Burns, in addition to Lowry, Luke Marshall, Aaron Sexton replacing Ethan McIlroy, James Hume and Jacob Stockdale.

McIlroy and Tom Stewart are named in the replacements.

Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell makes three changes with Dylan Richardson and Vincent Tshituka replacing James Venter and Henco Venter in the back row after impressing off the bench in last week's 29-7 bonus-point win over the Lions.

The home side's other change sees fit-again Boeta Chamberlain returning at full-back in place of injured Aphelele Fassi.

Both sides have an identical URC record of eight wins and five defeats in the campaign but Ulster have accumulated six more bonus points which means they occupy third spot, with the Sharks in seventh place.

Even if they win in South Africa, Ulster will not be able to move up in the table this weekend and there is the possibility that they could drop to fourth spot with Glasgow facing the Lions in Johannesburg later on Saturday.

Glasgow are currently one point behind Ulster.

Sharks: Chamberlain; Kok, Venter, Van Rensburg, Abrahams; Bosch, Williams; Mchunu, Jooste, Sadie; Hugo, Grobler; Richardson, Tshituka, Buthelezi (capt.)

Replacements: Mbatha, Bleuler, Jacobs, Van Heerden, Notshe, Wright, Cronje, Penxe

Ulster: Lowry; Gilroy, Marshall, Moore, Sexton; Flannery, Cooney; Sutherland, Andrew, Toomaga-Allen; O'Connor, Sheridan; Murphy, Timoney, Vermeulen (capt.).

Replacements: Stewart, Warwick, Milasinovich, Izuchukwu, McCann, Shanahan, Madigan, McIlroy.