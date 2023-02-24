Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Guinness Six Nations - France v Scotland Venue: Stade de France, Paris Dates: Sunday, 26 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Hamish Watson is the only change to Scotland's line-up as Gregor Townsend's side travel to France for a mouth-watering Six Nations match in Paris.

The Scots have won their opening two matches in this year's Championship, defeating England and Wales.

Watson, back from a concussion sustained against New Zealand, returns at openside flanker in the place of Edinburgh team-mate Luke Crosbie.

The French have one victory from their opening two matches.

Townsend's side beat France on their last visit to the Stade de France in 2021 in what was their first victory there since 1999.

"There's an excitement about the challenges and the opportunities ahead of us," said Townsend. "But there's also a determination.

"We can play much better than we did in those first two games and we know our performance will need to improve to get anything in Paris.

"We think Hamish is back to full fitness. He's played with real speed in his two games for Edinburgh, and we obviously know what Hamish has done for us in the past and in recent games too.

"He was our captain in the summer and he's got this opportunity which we know he will go and grab with two hands."

Scotland remain unchanged in the back division once more as Ben White and Finn Russell link up at half-back.

Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones resume their centre partnership. Meanwhile, Stuart Hogg has recovered from a head injury assessment after the victory over Wales to start at full-back.

The returning Watson will line up with captain Jamie Ritchie and Matt Fagerson in the back row.

Scotland: Hogg, Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, R Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie (capt), Watson, M Fagerson

Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, Nel, J Gray, Skinner, Dempsey, Price, Kinghorn

