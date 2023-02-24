Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Scotland make one change as Hamish Watson set to face France

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Guinness Six Nations - France v Scotland
Venue: Stade de France, Paris Dates: Sunday, 26 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Hamish Watson is the only change to Scotland's line-up as Gregor Townsend's side travel to France for a mouth-watering Six Nations match in Paris.

The Scots have won their opening two matches in this year's Championship, defeating England and Wales.

Watson, back from a concussion sustained against New Zealand, returns at openside flanker in the place of Edinburgh team-mate Luke Crosbie.

The French have one victory from their opening two matches.

Townsend's side beat France on their last visit to the Stade de France in 2021 in what was their first victory there since 1999.

"There's an excitement about the challenges and the opportunities ahead of us," said Townsend. "But there's also a determination.

"We can play much better than we did in those first two games and we know our performance will need to improve to get anything in Paris.

"We think Hamish is back to full fitness. He's played with real speed in his two games for Edinburgh, and we obviously know what Hamish has done for us in the past and in recent games too.

"He was our captain in the summer and he's got this opportunity which we know he will go and grab with two hands."

Scotland remain unchanged in the back division once more as Ben White and Finn Russell link up at half-back.

Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones resume their centre partnership. Meanwhile, Stuart Hogg has recovered from a head injury assessment after the victory over Wales to start at full-back.

The returning Watson will line up with captain Jamie Ritchie and Matt Fagerson in the back row.

Scotland: Hogg, Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, R Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie (capt), Watson, M Fagerson

Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, Nel, J Gray, Skinner, Dempsey, Price, Kinghorn

  • Comment posted by Boutros Boutros-Ghali, today at 09:55

    Back to earth with a bang and a big one it will be. France keepin 4th place warm for ye as the bottle goes oot the window with the good luck on Sunday.

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 09:55

    Hope the little man has a good game

  • Comment posted by Jon_Lively, today at 09:53

    Good team.
    There's some good Scottish names in there... 😉

  • Comment posted by RFU03, today at 09:53

    Allez les Bleus! The scotch will be defeated.

    • Reply posted by Rtruth , today at 09:56

      Rtruth replied:
      Go away and learn to write. Tough game, France are a top side.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 09:52

    No centre replacement on the bench. Hopefully no injuries to the backs.

    • Reply posted by ToastMonkey, today at 09:54

      ToastMonkey replied:
      No dedicated cover, but at least Steyn provides cover from the wing?

  • Comment posted by Itwisnaeme, today at 09:52

    Would have preferred to see more game time for the Mish, and George Horne instead of Price. Also time for à big game from Hoggy !

  • Comment posted by The Alternative View, today at 09:50

    That Watsons going to be busy - saw yesterday he was starting for England, now hes starting for Scotland

  • Comment posted by nevs89, today at 09:50

    Not sure about Mish, his form since the Lions tour has been average. Crosbie gives more size and youth - best of luck boys. Need to play superbly to beat French but it's possible! 22-17 Scotland

    • Reply posted by Midas_child, today at 09:54

      Midas_child replied:
      Crosbie took a shoulder knock against Wales, hence his early sub in the 2nd half. My guess is he's not recovered otherwise he'd have made the bench at the least

  • Comment posted by Keith Cooper, today at 09:50

    Interesting to see a 6 - 2 split on the bench with Skinner back in the fold, and the experience of Price ready to bring on when winning with 20 mins to go !! Good Luck Scotland

  • Comment posted by Sandy Burrell, today at 09:49

    6-2 on the bench brave call by Gregor

  • Comment posted by clartypats, today at 09:49

    Good team and thought that a fully firing Hamish Watson - with his experience of playing in Paris - would get the nod over Crosbie, who has certainly not done his International prospects any harm. Gie it laldie!

  • Comment posted by Blimmer, today at 09:49

    It will be great to see him back. Hopefully at his best. Good luck to him, it's been a long recovery. Stay safe.

  • Comment posted by Scotsdiver, today at 09:48

    Strong team, but France will be far bigger test than England and Wales. They are no.2 in the world for a reason. Scotland have it in them to bag the win, but its tough to call this one......

  • Comment posted by botton, today at 09:48

    Hamish isn’t the only change Ali price is back in the squad. How can the bbc be so bad at such a simple task of reading the team sheet

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 09:47

    Not the only change to the 23. No place for Harris or Horne.

    Win or lose, Scotland will play with a verve and panache that is a joy to behold when it clicks. With steel and resilience to boot, they have a real shot at delivering one of their great away wins.

  • Comment posted by Colonel Sanders, today at 09:47

    Best 7 in the NH - good man

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 09:49

      JimmyC replied:
      Better than van deer flier? Ok …

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 09:46

    Can’t argue with that. Not sure if Crosbie is injured. If not, harsh of him to be dropped. As usual, I’m waiting for the wheels to come off. Big task for Scotland to get a win in Paris against the second-best team in the world. But you never know.

    • Reply posted by Midas_child, today at 09:51

      Midas_child replied:
      Last I heard he took a shoulder knovk in the Welsh game. Hence came back on for like 2 mins after Turners time in the bin was up then got subbed off. Bad luck as he's gotten through a ton of work in the time he's been on the pitch

  • Comment posted by Linken Park, today at 09:45

    Hammered by 3 scores

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 09:48

      JimmyC replied:
      You’ll get decent odds on that. Bookies show France by 9

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 09:44

    Gets much tougher for the Scots now. I hope they do well

