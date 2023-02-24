Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England head coach Steve Borthwick sympathises with Welsh players

Guinness Six Nations - Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Sport website & app.

Wales' troubled build-up to Saturday's Six Nations match in Cardiff will give the home side extra motivation, says England hooker Jamie George.

Welsh players threatened not to play because of a contract dispute but they have decided against strike action.

"Given everything they have been going through, I imagine it means that much more," George told Rugby Union Daily.

"But that doesn't take away from what we want to get out of the game and how much this game means to us."

George said it was human nature to wonder "is this game on? Is it not?" but believes Wales can use the experience as an "opportunity".

"I've been in it at times in my career where you've had a lot of stuff going on off the field and sometimes that can bring you tighter as a playing group," he said.

"For me, if I was in that Wales camp I'd be saying 'we've got nothing to lose. Don't use it as an excuse, use it as an opportunity to propel you forward'.

"I know that they are a very proud nation. They've got some really experienced players in that team. They will be making sure that people are right to play on Saturday."

'No bigger game than England v Wales in Wales'

George says the uncertainty surrounding the game has not deterred England from preparing with their usual intensity as they seek to build on their victory over Italy two weeks ago.

While the Saracens forward says the game may have greater significance for Wales - who have lost their opening two Six Nations matches - he also admits a trip to a vociferous Cardiff stirs similar emotions for the visitors.

He added: "There's no bigger game for me than England v Wales in Wales. I still remember as a kid, my earliest memory is watching England v Wales at my uncle's house.

"We've got a lot of Welsh family friends. It's a game I absolutely love. I love how much the Welsh fans embrace the game and the hostility they try and bring to the game."

'We need to be at the top, not a laughing stock' - Wales captain Owens

George has played under Wales head coach Warren Gatland for the British and Irish Lions in New Zealand and South Africa and knows his methods well.

"His gameplan may be different now but his philosophy remains the same," said George.

"Obviously a few of us have worked under him so we have some inside secrets. It will be very much around their bodies being fresher, be clear on the gameplan and go and execute.

"He prepares his teams very well and gets them feeling good going into games.

"But I'm very confident that you'll see another step forward in rebuilding this England team."