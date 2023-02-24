Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

James Hook completed rugby's full house against England - a try, conversion, penalty and drop goal

As games go for Owen Williams to make his first start in the famous Wales number ten jersey - the stakes could not be higher.

Only when Wales' new outside-half takes to the Principality Stadium turf on Saturday can he understand the weight of expectation of the role.

The famous jersey is revered in Wales in a way Brazil and Argentina reserve for the football shirt of the same number.

Williams is following in the footsteps of legends, from Cliff Morgan to Barry John, Phil Bennett and Jonathan Davies.

But as he prepares to step into the cauldron of the Wales-England rivalry, he would do well to remember the exploits of another Ospreys fly-half thrown in at the deep end against the old enemy.

In 2007, pride and glory were at stake in Cardiff. Wales were facing a wooden spoon after four defeats and welcomed Phil Vickery's England who had a chance to clinch the title.

Injury to British & Irish Lion Stephen Jones meant a baby-faced 21-year-old James Hook was handed his first start at fly-half in the Six Nations.

It would prove to be one of the finest solo-performances for Wales in a Championship game.

'Dream' game

"It was a massive game. We'd lost to Italy in Rome the week before so we knew if we lost this we would get the wooden spoon," recalled Hook.

"Growing up, Wales versus England was always the game you looked forward to and I had dreamt of playing for my country against England one day.

"Stephen Jones was injured so it was my chance to play in my favourite position. I'd had a few games off the bench at 10 but this was my biggest test.

"I remember just being really excited in the build up. I'd waited for this opportunity for so long that I had played the game through my head a million times. In the end, it almost went exactly how I had dreamt."

James Hook scored 22 points in the 2007 match, a tally he never surpassed for Wales

Against all form, Wales stormed 15-0 ahead inside 15 minutes, after Hook charged down a kick by opposite number Toby Flood.

England rallied in the second half but Hook had the sort of game that can define a player as that most cherished of Welsh rugby commodities - the peerless, swaggering number 10.

Full-house

With his languid style, the youngster from Baglan would collect rugby's full house - a try, conversion, penalty and drop goal - to win Welsh rugby's blue ribband fixture 27-18.

A star was born.

"We were fantastic from start to finish. The early try settled any nerves and we didn't looked back from that," he said.

"England had great players and got back into it, but I honestly never felt as though we were going to lose that day.

"It meant so much to the fans. The roof was closed, the fans were signing and the atmosphere was crazy. I remember not wanting to come off the pitch afterwards because I was enjoying it so much.

"It was lovely being in the family room after the game. My grandparents still have the bottle of champagne I got for man-of-the-match."

Far from being a fresh-faced young star, Williams, who turns 31 on Monday, has had to bide his time.

It is more than five years since he last started an international - at centre - and has since been around the block, witnessing the rivalry from both sides of the border, from Scarlets to Gloucester, Leicester, Worcester and now Ospreys.

But the opportunity to write his name in folklore remains.