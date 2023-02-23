Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Anthony Watson starts for England against Wales

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments176

Anthony Watson runs around Scotland's Kyle Steyn
Anthony Watson's last England start came against Ireland in March 2021
Guinness Six Nations - Wales v England
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Sport website & app

Anthony Watson will make his first England start for almost two years in Saturday's Six Nations match in Wales.

Leicester's Watson replaces the injured Ollie Hassell-Collins on the wing in the only change to the starting XV that beat Italy in round two.

Vice-captain Courtney Lawes is set for his first England appearance since July having been named on the bench.

Ben Curry is also a replacement after being called into the squad when brother Tom was injured.

With the experienced Jonny May and Jack Nowell left out of new head coach Steve Borthwick's original Six Nations squad, Hassell-Collins led the way for a new generation to shine.

But instead of giving Harlequins' Cadan Murley, 23, a chance, Borthwick has favoured the perhaps more reliable 28-year-old Watson as Max Malins continues on the other wing after impressing in the opening rounds.

Former captain Lawes, 34, is back after a string of injuries including concussion as well as neck, glute and calf issues that meant he missed the narrow opening defeat by Scotland and victory against Italy.

With Tom Curry out for the rest of the tournament because of a hamstring injury, Borthwick retains a back row of Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis and Alex Dombrandt.

In the backline, captain Owen Farrell once again starts at fly-half as Marcus Smith is the replacement number ten.

England - who have not won in Cardiff since 2017 - are third in the Six Nations table, while winless Wales are sixth.

Doubts over whether the match would go ahead were dispelled on Wednesday when Welsh players decided against strike action after reaching an agreement with their union.

Head coach Borthwick said: "Wales v England in Cardiff is one of the iconic rugby fixtures, steeped in history and always full of passion.

"We know the Principality Stadium crowd will be in full voice and we will have to be at our very best to repeat the success we had in the last round against Italy.

"I am delighted to have welcomed Courtney Lawes back to the squad after injury. His quality and experience has contributed to a focused training week, marked by the sort of competition and intensity we expect."

England: Steward; Malins, Slade, Lawrence, Watson; Farrell (capt), Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler; Itoje, Chessum; Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Lawes, B Curry, Mitchell, M Smith, Arundell.

Comments

Join the conversation

176 comments

  • Comment posted by 35 seconds to go, today at 12:44

    Please oh please swap Marcus for Farrell on 50mins to give him half an hour with that midfield

    • Reply posted by Wibble, today at 13:02

      Wibble replied:
      Yes, please. Should confirm that Farrell is the problem for the very few people who haven't already recognised that.

  • Comment posted by 35 seconds to go, today at 12:43

    Great to have Watson back in. With Arundell to come on there’s some excitement there. If Farrell gives them quick ball that is…

    • Reply posted by rucam1010, today at 13:11

      rucam1010 replied:
      Farrell is a different beast at 10 when he plays for Sarries. If he gets the same platform on Saturday then England should blow Wales off the park. If Wales manage to turn it into a dogfight then it's anyone's game. Farrell also pretty handy in those situations too, though.

  • Comment posted by headsup, today at 12:43

    I really hope Arundell get's a good amount of game time. Could be a point of difference at the world cup.

  • Comment posted by litoga, today at 12:50

    Great team - Was never sure about Ludlum - of course he is a good player but couldn't work out what was special about him - having watched him lots recently - he is a 6.5 to 7 out of 10 in all aspects of his game - Liking him more every time i see him

    • Reply posted by Dr Dre, today at 12:54

      Dr Dre replied:
      I agree. Sometimes you just need a player with a high work rate and good basic skills to complement others. He seems like a good all-rounder and decent tackler. He gets through a lot of work for the team and deserves to keep his place.

  • Comment posted by Barracuda , today at 12:47

    doesn't matter which wingers we pick if we can't get past the 13 channel. Watson is world class at best and malins will score if given opportunity (just look at his record) Earls must be injured. Murleys time will come and is harsh to be overlooked again, but arundell has x-factor so deserves all the game time he can get. All being well with give the welsh a good drubbing.

    • Reply posted by Barracuda , today at 13:00

      Barracuda replied:
      also pls stop kicking so much attacking ball away!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Ed23, today at 12:57

    The bench of Smith, Mitchell and Arundell looks far more exciting than the three players taking the field

  • Comment posted by 35 seconds to go, today at 12:43

    Feel for Ben Earl

  • Comment posted by iWonder, today at 13:01

    SB needs to give MS a proper start by taking OF off at 50 mins, otherwise what is the point in bringing on a player with MS attacking qualities only to slow things down with OF at 12. If OF is picked for his leadership, I've questioned that since the draw with Scotland 2 years ago & several defeats since when he failed to close out the game sucessfully.

    • Reply posted by JH, today at 13:07

      JH replied:
      RFU directive is that Farrell must never be dropped or subbed unless injured. He is the greatest rugby player of all time. No question. Dontr ever qurestion or challenge this otherwise you will be banned from watching England play either kive ort on telly

  • Comment posted by Georgey Boy, today at 12:53

    Strong bench to get things going should we be chasing the game after 50 minutes. Really happy for Watson, great all round game who can play anywhere in that back three.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 12:56

      SD replied:
      Apart from Cole and Mako you mean? Not exactly dynamic but still. Backs looks good on bench.

  • Comment posted by ic1cle, today at 12:39

    Looks good to me 👍🏼

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 12:53

      cb replied:
      From where England were under Eddie to now having form players in their right position seems bit odd, but the team looks really decent. Proof will be how they play, especially now the Welsh lads know they will be paid. Well done to the Welsh lads for standing their ground! Long term looks difficult though for the regions...

  • Comment posted by Arthur Grun, today at 12:46

    As balanced a side as I could hope for after Jones' muddled selection policy. Now it's down to the team to show they are better than the recent performances England have churned out. Probably would have preferred a Mitchell/Smith axis to start but no real complaints. Good luck on Saturday!

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 12:47

    Go well Jack. Once a Wasp....

  • Comment posted by peterwinchester, today at 12:45

    Good team & will need to be 100%. Wales will be pumped up, so will be a massive match.

  • Comment posted by Bob Taylor, today at 12:42

    A very good looking and well balanced side, with some real X-Factor to come off the bench in Mitchell, Smith and Arundell...

    Good to see Lawes back, but pleased that Ludlum got the chance to continue at 6, and the temptation to bring Lawes back into Starting XV was tempered - a good decision that bodes well going forward.

    • Reply posted by ic1cle, today at 12:46

      ic1cle replied:
      Who do Lawes and Curry come on for do you think? Dombrandt usually the one that needs subbing. Who would go to 8?

  • Comment posted by ic1cle, today at 12:50

    Would still have loved to have seen Smith over Farrell. Farrells boot not even reliable currently which was his X factor. Wales struggling - prefect time to give Smith a chance to show what he can do.

    Ben Curry a bit of an underwhelming selection.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 13:08

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Normally I would agree on smith but with the hellfire wales will u leash, it’s probably better for him off the bench!

  • Comment posted by Dr Dre, today at 12:57

    This is a difficult game to call because England seem to have a simple plan which might lead to an arm wrestle type of game (not ideal in Cardiff) but the Welsh team looks like it wants to get the ball moving (not what I expected). I have watched too many Cardiff days where England on paper are a better team but have lost. It feels quite familiar!

    • Reply posted by Al, today at 14:00

      Al replied:
      Don't do what Scotland did in the first half and play Wales' game.

      Seems to me this is either very tight, either side by a score, or if England get going, a serious pumping for Wales ....

  • Comment posted by Anon ID, today at 12:47

    Hope to see Jack Walker getting more than seven minutes. Definitely a hooker for the World Cup, so great chance for experience against a wobbly Wales.

  • Comment posted by Makadag, today at 12:46

    No doubt Wales wiil be looking to score tries from quickly taken penalties & knock ons !!!!!!

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 13:02

      ET replied:
      😳 nothing quick about a scrum after a knock on.

  • Comment posted by Swooping Bald Eagles, today at 12:43

    This is excellent news; congratulations Anthony!!

  • Comment posted by En Serio, today at 13:00

    Strong line-up. Hopefully we will see more phases with ball in hand rather than speculative grubber/cross field kicks.

    • Reply posted by redpirate, today at 13:20

      redpirate replied:
      Kicking for territory is, and always will be, part of the game, but it's the constant kicking 5-6m out from the line when you have good (better) attacking options that annoy me.

