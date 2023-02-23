Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Anthony Watson starts for England against Wales

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments81

Anthony Watson runs around Scotland's Kyle Steyn
Anthony Watson's last England start came against Ireland in March 2021
Guinness Six Nations - Wales v England
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Sport website & app

Anthony Watson will make his first England start for almost two years in Saturday's Six Nations match in Wales.

Leicester's Watson replaces the injured Ollie Hassell-Collins on the wing in the only change to the starting XV that beat Italy in round two.

Vice-captain Courtney Lawes is set for his first England appearance since July having been named on the bench.

Ben Curry is also a replacement after being called into the squad when brother Tom was injured.

With the experienced Jonny May and Jack Nowell left out of new head coach Steve Borthwick's original Six Nations squad, Hassell-Collins led the way for a new generation to shine.

But instead of giving Harlequins' Cadan Murley, 23, a chance, Borthwick has favoured the perhaps more reliable 28-year-old Watson as Max Malins continues on the other wing after impressing in the opening rounds.

Former captain Lawes, 34, is back after a string of injuries including concussion as well as neck, glute and calf issues that meant he missed the narrow opening defeat by Scotland and victory against Italy.

With Tom Curry out for the rest of the tournament because of a hamstring injury, Borthwick retains a back row of Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis and Alex Dombrandt.

In the backline, captain Owen Farrell once again starts at fly-half as Marcus Smith is the replacement number ten.

England - who have not won in Cardiff since 2017 - are third in the Six Nations table, while winless Wales are sixth.

Doubts over whether the match would go ahead were dispelled on Wednesday when Welsh players decided against strike action after reaching an agreement with their union.

Head coach Borthwick said: "Wales v England in Cardiff is one of the iconic rugby fixtures, steeped in history and always full of passion.

"We know the Principality Stadium crowd will be in full voice and we will have to be at our very best to repeat the success we had in the last round against Italy.

"I am delighted to have welcomed Courtney Lawes back to the squad after injury. His quality and experience has contributed to a focused training week, marked by the sort of competition and intensity we expect."

England: Steward; Malins, Slade, Lawrence, Watson; Farrell (capt), Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler; Itoje, Chessum; Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Lawes, B Curry, Mitchell, M Smith, Arundell.

  • Comment posted by Are We Human, today at 13:17

    Steve Borthwick is very fortunate to have such expertise at his disposal in this comments section. Of course fans in all sports like to debate who is a better player, the difference with the majority of comments on here is they recognise their opinion is worthless. Having called for Jones's head, whilst championing Borthwick, it's slowly dawning on them that this is not a vintage England squad...

  • Comment posted by njw73j7s, today at 13:17

    Ben Earl!! His club position is loitering at outside centre, playing test rugby with a seven man pack will not end well

  • Comment posted by Davew, today at 13:11

    I hope England win!!

    • Reply posted by eswales, today at 13:19

      eswales replied:
      dewch ymlaen Cymru

  • Comment posted by someolehooker, today at 13:10

    How can Watson be described as more reliable than Murley if Murley hasn't made his debut yet? Poor journalism.

    • Reply posted by redpirate, today at 13:17

      redpirate replied:
      I understood what he meant. Maybe reliable is not quite the right word. Perhaps, proven, would be more apt.

  • Comment posted by Medicine Dog, today at 13:06

    Watson always dangerous, but on the left wing? Can Malins play right wing?

    Arundell > Malins

    • Reply posted by JH, today at 13:08

      JH replied:
      He scored on right wing against Scotland no?

  • Comment posted by JH, today at 13:05

    Astonishingly bad decisions included there. Ben Curry on bench instead of Earl... Really? Fancy Wales to win this one.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 13:09

      SD replied:
      Can only wonder if Earl injured as that is a poor decision otherwise. Curry was pretty average against Scotland.

  • Comment posted by rucam1010, today at 13:01

    Great to see Watson return. Has been England’s best back by far over the past 6 or 7 years and has been excellent for Leicester this season. Not sure what more Arundell has to do to start though, every time he plays he seems to score for club and country!

  • Comment posted by iWonder, today at 13:01

    SB needs to give MS a proper start by taking OF off at 50 mins, otherwise what is the point in bringing on a player with MS attacking qualities only to slow things down with OF at 12. If OF is picked for his leadership, I've questioned that since the draw with Scotland 2 years ago & several defeats since when he failed to close out the game sucessfully.

    • Reply posted by JH, today at 13:07

      JH replied:
      RFU directive is that Farrell must never be dropped or subbed unless injured. He is the greatest rugby player of all time. No question. Dontr ever qurestion or challenge this otherwise you will be banned from watching England play either kive ort on telly

  • Comment posted by elk1836, today at 13:00

    Another Head Coach scared to drop Itoje. Last 6N before a World Cup and we’ve got more of the same old, same old. Actually hoping for a Wales win.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 13:00

    England BEWARE!

    Wales will unleash fire and fury with a ferocity you’ve never seen before….you have been warned!!

    • Reply posted by Professional Well Wisher, today at 13:06

      Professional Well Wisher replied:
      Just like in the first two games????

  • Comment posted by wheresmyheadat, today at 13:00

    Eddie out!!

  • Comment posted by En Serio, today at 13:00

    Strong line-up. Hopefully we will see more phases with ball in hand rather than speculative grubber/cross field kicks.

  • Comment posted by Professional Well Wisher, today at 12:58

    Go on Gengie!!!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 13:11

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Tik tok…. ⏰🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Ed23, today at 12:57

    The bench of Smith, Mitchell and Arundell looks far more exciting than the three players taking the field

  • Comment posted by Dr Dre, today at 12:57

    This is a difficult game to call because England seem to have a simple plan which might lead to an arm wrestle type of game (not ideal in Cardiff) but the Welsh team looks like it wants to get the ball moving (not what I expected). I have watched too many Cardiff days where England on paper are a better team but have lost. It feels quite familiar!

  • Comment posted by jr, today at 12:57

    Isn’t Arundell good enough to start???

    • Reply posted by NicC, today at 13:18

      NicC replied:
      Fresh back from a long injury.....not good starting conditions.

  • Comment posted by Englands Bald Patch, today at 12:55

    Just stuff the Welsh...that's all I care about

    • Reply posted by overthehill, today at 12:58

      overthehill replied:
      Rugby supporters!

  • Comment posted by Georgey Boy, today at 12:53

    Strong bench to get things going should we be chasing the game after 50 minutes. Really happy for Watson, great all round game who can play anywhere in that back three.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 12:56

      SD replied:
      Apart from Cole and Mako you mean? Not exactly dynamic but still. Backs looks good on bench.

  • Comment posted by Sid69, today at 12:51

    Nine changes for Wales while England rightly have some consistency. Gatlan has lost the plot - a decent coach but a very poor selector (as the Lions showed) and his magic touch relied on much better players (now has-beens) and Shaun Edwards.

    • Reply posted by Dr Dre, today at 13:02

      Dr Dre replied:
      Halfpenny, Tipuric, Falatua, AW Jones, Tomas Francis, Tomas Williams, Zammit are seven of the nine changes. They are used to the set up and players around them. The 10, 12 and 13 all play together (I think). I’d say England by 5 if Zambia wasn’t playing (ridiculous speed). 50:50 for me.

  • Comment posted by ic1cle, today at 12:50

    Would still have loved to have seen Smith over Farrell. Farrells boot not even reliable currently which was his X factor. Wales struggling - prefect time to give Smith a chance to show what he can do.

    Ben Curry a bit of an underwhelming selection.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 13:08

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Normally I would agree on smith but with the hellfire wales will u leash, it’s probably better for him off the bench!

