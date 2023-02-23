Six Nations 2023: Mason Grady to make Wales debut against England
|Six Nations: Wales v England
|Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Mason Grady will make his international debut for Wales in Saturday's Six Nations clash with England in Cardiff.
The 20-year-old centre replaces George North as Warren Gatland makes nine changes from the defeat at Scotland.
Owen Williams make his first Test start at number 10 as part of a new-look Welsh midfield, including Joe Hawkins.
Test veteran Leigh Halfpenny and wing Louis Rees-Zammit both return from injury to feature for the first time in this year's tournament.
After weeks of turmoil in Welsh rugby, Gatland, his players and the fans will be grateful to get back to the action on the field.
Saturday's game at the Principality Stadium goes ahead after the Wales squad decided against strike action following their contract dispute with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).
Wales: Halfpenny; Adams, Grady, Hawkins, Rees-Zammit; O Williams, T Williams; G Thomas, Owens (capt), Francis, Beard, AW Jones, Tshiunza, Tipuric, Faletau.
Replacements: Roberts, Carre, Lewis, Jenkins, Reffell, Hardy, Biggar, Tompkins
On a side note, if an England player had said
""He's an eyes-up player so I think if we can get our hands on him and rough him up a bit that would help us," Hansen added about Capuozzo."
what a furore there would be!
For those saying there are oldies in the pack worth pointing out that they were excellent vs Australia in the AI. Getting beaten by Ireland needs to be put into perspective as they're riding high - but must have a functioning line out this time to stand a chance
Pretty similar number from the Ireland loss the previous week as well.
Wales appear to be all over the place on and off the field.
The inclusion of AWJ and Tipuric is disappointing, they have not played well and prevents Jenkins and Reffell a deserved start and adding to their experience.
Brave call with Owen Williams, let's hope he steps up.
All the lessons from the Ireland game have instantly been forgotten.
Think he is after damage limitation.