Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Live, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 26 February and later on demand.

Mason Grady will make his international debut for Wales in Saturday's Six Nations clash with England in Cardiff.

The 20-year-old centre replaces George North as Warren Gatland makes nine changes from the defeat at Scotland.

Owen Williams make his first Test start at number 10 as part of a new-look Welsh midfield, including Joe Hawkins.

Test veteran Leigh Halfpenny and wing Louis Rees-Zammit both return from injury to feature for the first time in this year's tournament.

After weeks of turmoil in Welsh rugby, Gatland, his players and the fans will be grateful to get back to the action on the field.

Saturday's game at the Principality Stadium goes ahead after the Wales squad decided against strike action following their contract dispute with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

Wales: Halfpenny; Adams, Grady, Hawkins, Rees-Zammit; O Williams, T Williams; G Thomas, Owens (capt), Francis, Beard, AW Jones, Tshiunza, Tipuric, Faletau.

Replacements: Roberts, Carre, Lewis, Jenkins, Reffell, Hardy, Biggar, Tompkins

