New Wales centre pairing Mason Grady and Joe Hawkins have just four caps between them

Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Live, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 26 February and later on demand.

Mason Grady will make his international debut for Wales in Saturday's Six Nations clash with England in Cardiff.

The 20-year-old centre replaces George North as Warren Gatland makes nine changes from the defeat to Scotland.

Owen Williams make his first Test start at number 10 as part of a new-look Welsh midfield, including Joe Hawkins.

Test veteran Leigh Halfpenny and wing Louis Rees-Zammit both return from injury to feature for the first time in this year's tournament.

After weeks of turmoil in Welsh rugby, Gatland, his players and the fans will be grateful to get back to the action.

Saturday's game at the Principality Stadium goes ahead after the Wales squad decided against strike action following their contract dispute with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

Not that matters on the field have been much better with Wales bottom of the Six Nations table.

Having looked to experience in the opening game against Ireland, Gatland continues with his policy of blooding new young players with an eye towards the future and this year's Rugby World Cup.

Grady, the half-brother of ex-Wales centre Cory Allen, has only 20 Cardiff appearances to his name but at 6ft 5ins and more than 17st, he has the obvious attributes for Test rugby.

Gatland said: "He's a big lad and some really lovely skills and offloading ability. He's also quick, so he's the kind of centre that is going to have it all going forward.

"He's got a good rugby head on him [but] is still inexperienced so the big focus for him is to keep talking and communicating."

Owen Williams starts for Wales for the first time since 2017 - when he played centre

North and Liam Williams are left out of the matchday squad altogether while 105-cap fly-half Dan Biggar is dropped to the bench.

So Owen Williams makes his first Test start since 2017 and his first at outside-half in the cauldron of a Six Nations game against bitter rivals and Wales under pressure for a win.

Gatland said: "There's some experience coming back into the side with Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Alun Wyn Jones and also Leigh Halfpenny.

"And then we're mixing that with giving players an opportunity. We need to find out about that 10 position so Owen gets a chance."

Liam Williams may have scored against Ireland but appears to have paid the price for two yellow cards in two games.

It means 97-cap Halfpenny will hope to make his first Wales start since July 2021, having withdrawn on the eve of the Ireland match with a back spasm.

Gatland has reverted to seven of the eight forwards comprehensively overrun by the Irish.

However familiarity may help after a disrupted week in which a training session was cancelled so players could continue negotiations with the WRU.

Gatland said: "The message to the players has been let's draw a line in the sand in terms of what's been going on and focus completely on the rugby.

"We know the history of Wales and England, what that means to everyone in Wales, so we've got to give a good performance.

"Its a massive moment in the competition for both teams. We can get things on track but it's a huge game for England. Their two games are a challenge too."

Wales: Halfpenny; Adams, Grady, Hawkins, Rees-Zammit; O Williams, T Williams; G Thomas, Owens (capt), Francis, Beard, AW Jones, Tshiunza, Tipuric, Faletau.

Replacements: Roberts, Carre, Lewis, Jenkins, Reffell, Hardy, Biggar, Tompkins

