Six Nations 2023: Mason Grady to make Wales debut against England

comments169

Mason Grady and Joe Hawkins
New Wales centre pairing Mason Grady and Joe Hawkins have just four caps between them
Six Nations: Wales v England
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Live, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 26 February and later on demand.

Mason Grady will make his international debut for Wales in Saturday's Six Nations clash with England in Cardiff.

The 20-year-old centre replaces George North as Warren Gatland makes nine changes from the defeat to Scotland.

Owen Williams make his first Test start at number 10 as part of a new-look Welsh midfield, including Joe Hawkins.

Test veteran Leigh Halfpenny and wing Louis Rees-Zammit both return from injury to feature for the first time in this year's tournament.

After weeks of turmoil in Welsh rugby, Gatland, his players and the fans will be grateful to get back to the action.

Saturday's game at the Principality Stadium goes ahead after the Wales squad decided against strike action following their contract dispute with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

Not that matters on the field have been much better with Wales bottom of the Six Nations table.

Having looked to experience in the opening game against Ireland, Gatland continues with his policy of blooding new young players with an eye towards the future and this year's Rugby World Cup.

Grady, the half-brother of ex-Wales centre Cory Allen, has only 20 Cardiff appearances to his name but at 6ft 5ins and more than 17st, he has the obvious attributes for Test rugby.

Gatland said: "He's a big lad and some really lovely skills and offloading ability. He's also quick, so he's the kind of centre that is going to have it all going forward.

"He's got a good rugby head on him [but] is still inexperienced so the big focus for him is to keep talking and communicating."

Owen Williams
Owen Williams starts for Wales for the first time since 2017 - when he played centre

North and Liam Williams are left out of the matchday squad altogether while 105-cap fly-half Dan Biggar is dropped to the bench.

So Owen Williams makes his first Test start since 2017 and his first at outside-half in the cauldron of a Six Nations game against bitter rivals and Wales under pressure for a win.

Gatland said: "There's some experience coming back into the side with Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Alun Wyn Jones and also Leigh Halfpenny.

"And then we're mixing that with giving players an opportunity. We need to find out about that 10 position so Owen gets a chance."

Liam Williams may have scored against Ireland but appears to have paid the price for two yellow cards in two games.

It means 97-cap Halfpenny will hope to make his first Wales start since July 2021, having withdrawn on the eve of the Ireland match with a back spasm.

Gatland has reverted to seven of the eight forwards comprehensively overrun by the Irish.

However familiarity may help after a disrupted week in which a training session was cancelled so players could continue negotiations with the WRU.

Gatland said: "The message to the players has been let's draw a line in the sand in terms of what's been going on and focus completely on the rugby.

"We know the history of Wales and England, what that means to everyone in Wales, so we've got to give a good performance.

"Its a massive moment in the competition for both teams. We can get things on track but it's a huge game for England. Their two games are a challenge too."

Wales: Halfpenny; Adams, Grady, Hawkins, Rees-Zammit; O Williams, T Williams; G Thomas, Owens (capt), Francis, Beard, AW Jones, Tshiunza, Tipuric, Faletau.

Replacements: Roberts, Carre, Lewis, Jenkins, Reffell, Hardy, Biggar, Tompkins

Comments

Join the conversation

173 comments

  • Comment posted by Welsh Pablo, today at 12:44

    We know that the Six Nations has gone for us - so why not bed in some new blood - take the expected loss - and use it to build the next generation.

    • Reply posted by Edward, today at 12:48

      Edward replied:
      Exactly how I'm feeling.

  • Comment posted by ollie, today at 12:38

    Some very positive changes to Saturday’s line up V England. AWJ has been outstanding over many years but why of why is he still even making the squad when we have excellent youth talent? RWC in 8 months, we need young talent tested now and not in France.

  • Comment posted by Jeff, today at 12:24

    Have to feel for Kieran Williams the form centre in Wales

    • Reply posted by Bannanafish, today at 13:10

      Bannanafish replied:
      Big always wins with Gatland

  • Comment posted by Rollman, today at 12:29

    Interesting selection, brilliant to see combination of Grady-LRZ-Adams - very few outside backs will keep up with those three, raw pace and great finishers.

    The inclusion of AWJ and Tipuric is disappointing, they have not played well and prevents Jenkins and Reffell a deserved start and adding to their experience.

    Brave call with Owen Williams, let's hope he steps up.

    • Reply posted by Bob Taylor, today at 12:35

      Bob Taylor replied:
      Lol!!! How very typical... a myopic Welsh fan given to hyperbole !
      Shocked I tell you, absolutely shocked!

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 12:33

    Considering his luck the last few years...odds on Halfpenny getting injured again before kick off.

    Glad Liam W isn't anywhere near the team this weekend. Although he's a class player, he's been a liability way too much the last few years, and hopefully it will cattle prod him into a wake up call

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 12:30

    As a neutral, I love a Wales v England match. Wales will be determined to get a win, especially after all the stress of this week, and two very poor games. All the best to both teams.

  • Comment posted by jack army, today at 12:44

    odds on 1/2penny withdrawing before KO ?

    • Reply posted by Scarlet yn Dyffryn Ardudwy, today at 12:58

      Scarlet yn Dyffryn Ardudwy replied:
      Your probably right but he was probably picked for his goal kicking.

  • Comment posted by Molliemc, today at 12:30

    Good luck Wales! From a Scotland fan.

    • Reply posted by Makadag, today at 12:36

      Makadag replied:
      Allez La France

  • Comment posted by Landysghost, today at 12:27

    Halfpenny, AWJ, Beard and Tipuric, why....whats the purpose?

    • Reply posted by Freespeechplease, today at 12:32

      Freespeechplease replied:
      Because there has to be some experience to help the youngsters in that stadium and that occasion.

  • Comment posted by Solweb, today at 12:30

    Nine changes from the Scotland loss.
    Pretty similar number from the Ireland loss the previous week as well.

    Wales appear to be all over the place on and off the field.

  • Comment posted by Ebes, today at 12:28

    From an English only point of view, very surprised to see AWJ back. Not sure what he achieves now except chirping in ref's ear. Sorry to see Jenkins on subs bench. I don't think unlike some this will be easy. I expect a very tough full blooded affair. Deliah at full blast please!

    • Reply posted by Jody Prewett, today at 12:55

      Jody Prewett replied:
      Experience? Leadership? Someone to lead the charge?

  • Comment posted by Allanon, today at 12:27

    If England cannot bit this lot there really is no point going to the RWC, Gatland has inherited a shadow of the legacy he left. Having said that the 60 cap rule is at fault here, let the big boys go out of Wales to make a living, then allow the young talents to come through the leagues, at present that isn't possible because the \old boys are log jamming

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, today at 12:37

      Thescribe replied:
      Where are the 'big boys' going to go? Most are past it now and which club in their right mind will be interested in contributing to a pension for a 'has been', with zero to offer.

  • Comment posted by Lapinvert, today at 12:26

    Hardlines for Webb, Wyn and Jac.
    Didn't see recall of H'Penny coming, and feel Beard is a bit lucky. Otherwise I love the way Gats throws the dice.
    AWJ and Tips have the chance to deliver. Looking forward to it now.
    C'Mon Wales.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 12:24

    Biggar on bench? AWJ starting? Halfpenny?

    Good news for England.

    • Reply posted by bonzo, today at 12:31

      bonzo replied:
      Biggar was the only one of those three who played in the pathetic performance a fortnight ago.

  • Comment posted by Edward, today at 12:47

    I've accepted Wales are going to be right down the table this year, I am just hoping Gatland can sort a long term plan to develop a solid strategy and all the young talent he can find. I can see the logic of having older players in as they aren't going to be able to share their experience if they aren't in the training camps. Just don't want to see Biggar acting like he did to Dyer last time...

    • Reply posted by Blimmer, today at 12:57

      Blimmer replied:
      The problems are rooted in the WRFU, Wales is not a big country. With a population of just over three million, they have to decide which is the most important. The Clubs or the National Team. If its the latter, simple look at Ireland. One National Team, one National Reserve Team. Same modus operandi, same tactics. Simples. Only that way will you develop a national team.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 12:31

    Great to see Mason starting North has sadly looked out of form as have many others. Glad to see him & Biggar dropped. Not sure Halfpenny is a step forward, been a great player for Wales but I’d love to see LRZ there. AWJ must be incredibly lucky to be back as is Tipuric. Would love Wales win but can only see England, probably by around 20 and that’s more to do with the chaos around caused by WRU

    • Reply posted by Jellybean, today at 13:09

      Jellybean replied:
      Halfpenny probably there as goal kicker - a lot of pressure on Owen Williams as it is!

  • Comment posted by robbo, today at 12:29

    Halfpenny, Beard, Jones, Tipuric with Faletau.

    All the lessons from the Ireland game have instantly been forgotten.

    • Reply posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 12:31

      banaerialpingpong replied:
      Ok think slightly harsh on tips and faletau they both had a stinker but usually both fantastic

  • Comment posted by Bannanafish, today at 13:07

    How is the slowest scrum half in wales is picked for every game? Every time Webb comes on the breakdown speeds up. Williams is not even the best scrum half in the Cardiff team!

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 12:41

    I hate to say it but this will be close, neither team are in good shape, going to be an arm wrestle decided by one or two dodgy ref calls or cards.

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 12:35

    Wales look as if they are going to attack England at the set-pieces and get quick ball to the backs. Four good lineout options and arguably their strongest scrummagers starting. I don’t see it coming off but at least Gatland is giving young players a chance. Rhys Davies should have made the match day squad.

