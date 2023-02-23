Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

'We need to be at the top, not a laughing stock' - Wales captain Owens

What a week it has been for Welsh rugby culminating in the dramatic events of 22 February, 2023.

Even in its very recent turbulent history, that Wednesday will not be forgotten in a hurry.

The sight of Wales captain Ken Owens standing next to Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Nigel Walker calling Welsh rugby the "laughing stock of world rugby" was seismic. Extraordinary, really. But strong sentiments very few will disagree with.

That capped off a day of emergency talks between Welsh rugby bosses and players to stop the Wales squad refusing to play against England in a Six Nations match in Cardiff because of a contract dispute.

Three days before the planned Principality Stadium showdown had been billed as deadline day by the Wales players, an early evening deal was delivered.

As Walker and Owens stood on the lawn in the fading evening light for an impromptu press conference, it was not quite peace in our time. But at least a hint of compromise had been reached.

But the absurdity of the occasion and how Welsh rugby had reached this nadir will always linger in the memory.

Welsh rugby's focus has been on off-the-field matters ahead of the Six Nations match against England in Cardiff this weekend

'We have been here before'

As well as Owens' brutal and cutting assessment delivered in a hoarse voice indicating the conversations he has been having, there have also been some pertinent past words floating about this week.

"Our reputation is tarnished and it's not a good image. We are not held in high regard, we are held in low esteem.

"We need to restore our dignity and reputation. It is disappointing and distressing we have such a reputation.

"We need desperately to restore a strong identity. We need cohesion, collaboration and cooperation.

"We need to restore Welsh rugby and not through self-interest. We can't carry on with having more of the same.

"We need a right rugby governance Welsh rugby can be proud of. We can't come back here in five years time for another EGM like has been the pattern.

"If we have, we have failed."

Those words came from Welsh legend Gerald Davies and were uttered in 2014 at a WRU extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

The former Wales wing was then on the WRU board of directors and is now president of the organisation.

His observations from nine years ago are an indication the issues have not been resolved and Welsh rugby has failed to learn the lessons he so eloquently spoke about.

The "#WorstRunUnion" hashtag, unflatteringly associated with the WRU, has again featuring highly on social media from Welsh fans

There will be another EGM on 26 March to discuss major governance changes to the WRU.

The organisation itself is proposing the alterations to capture more diversity and expertise on its board as they aim to persuade the clubs to give them the power to elect an independent chair for the first time.

This comes against the backdrop of an independent taskforce investigating the WRU, following a BBC Wales Investigates programme that raised allegations of a sexist and toxic culture within the organisation.

Those allegations ultimately led to former chief executive Steve Phillips resigning and Walker stepping-up in the interim role.

Walker's tone has been conciliatory, a marked difference with the last regime.

He has spent the last few weeks apologising to different parties and going around the country trying to persuade clubs to vote for changes at the end of March.

The alterations need 75% approval from member clubs to be pushed through. So the Welsh rugby saga will rumble on.

Dragons wing Ashton Hewitt is the chair of the Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA)

Compromises reached, problems remain

The compromises reached this week will not solve all the ills of Welsh rugby. Far from it.

They help ensure the Wales v England Six Nations match will go ahead and almost £10m will not be lost for Welsh rugby.

Opinion is divided on any winners in this situation with some fans thinking the players should have carried through with the strike threat and others believing they gained notable concessions.

What the Wales players wanted was the minimum 60-cap Test selection rule for players plying their trade outside the country to be scrapped, a voice at Professional Rugby Board (PRB) meetings and a review of proposed fixed variable contracts that saw only 80% of salary guaranteed, with the remaining 20% comprising bonus-related payments.

What was agreed was a reduction from 60 caps to 25 caps with immediate effect, Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA) chief executive Gareth Lewis having a standing invite to PRB meetings and a hybrid contract model of fixed and variable. There will also be a solely fixed model, with agent, player and region choosing which one they want to have discussions about.

But problems remain and solutions still need to be found.

Contract uncertainty

These demands and solutions helped avoid a Six Nations match being called off but the rest of the domestic game needs answers from the PRB, the organisation that runs the professional game in Wales and is made up of representatives from the WRU and four regions.

Fresh contracts have not been able to be offered in writing until a new six-year financial agreement between the WRU and its four regions is confirmed. No playing budgets having been finalised.

The WRPA were looking for the deal to be signed by the end of February with the Dragons, Cardiff, Scarlets and Ospreys bosses only just having received the official documentation.

The PRB say players were all informed each of the four professional sides will be able to offer full contracts from next week.

The uncertainty and how players have been treated has proved the major issue in this dispute with more than 70 of them not knowing whether they will have jobs in the next three or four months.

An 80-minute meeting between Wales' professional players and members of the PRB certainly presented some heated discussions.

While Saturday's game in Cardiff will come and go, those contracts need to be delivered.

This week's solutions might also present fresh issues. The new changes reducing the 60-cap regulations to 25 will cause angst among regional supporters who fear seeing top players leaving Wales for careers elsewhere and weakening the four domestic teams.

Especially with reduction in funding which will eventually see Welsh regional sides work on a playing budget of £4.5m from the 2024-25 season onwards. Squad sizes will decrease which will bring its own problems.

So financial issues remain and the debate as to whether Welsh rugby can sustain four professional sides will rumble on.

There is also the need to solve the fractious relationship between the WRU and regions. So plenty of things to ponder.

England await

The immediate focus will switch to the arrival of England in Cardiff this weekend.

The off-the-field drama of the last two weeks has detracted from poor performances on the pitch.

Heavy defeats to Ireland and Scotland have resulted in Wales' worst start to the tournament since 2007.

Warren Gatland's return has not prompted an immediate upturn in fortunes.

Wales have lost 11 out of their 14 internationals a run that stretches back to the Wayne Pivac era. Wales lie ninth in the world less than four years after they topped the rankings.

Part of the build-up this week has seen the national squad locked in talks on their rest day and having a training session cancelled so they could continue negotiations about off-the-field matters.

Hardly ideal preparation for an international match then but just part of the rich tapestry of Welsh rugby.

Owens has talked about Welsh rugby being a laughing stock but he will aim to ensure the players put some smiles back on faces this weekend.

At least, for a little while. And until the next crisis.