Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones have been impressive for Scotland in wins over England and Wales

Six Nations Championship: France v Scotland Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date : Sunday, 26 February Kick-off : 15:00 GMT Coverage : Live coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Scotland and online.

Sione Tuipulotu is relishing his Scotland partnership with Huw Jones having had a long-standing admiration for his Glasgow team-mate.

The pair have shone in midfield as Gregor Townsend's men have started the Six Nations with back-to-back wins over England and Wales.

The partnership is set to continue when Scotland face France on Sunday.

"I would never tell him this but I've been a fan of Huw for a long time now," Tuipulotu said.

"I'm really comfortable playing with him on both sides of the ball. I think why we go together so well is we think of the game in similar ways and on the field we can have these little conversations and execute under pressure. This weekend is just another opportunity for us."

After a blistering start to his Test career that saw him score 10 tries in his first 14 internationals, Jones' form deserted him and he missed out on selection for the 2019 World Cup.

Having returned to Glasgow Warriors in the summer from Harlequins, Jones' displays for his club propelled him ahead of Chris Harris, a British and Irish Lion in 2021, for the Scotland 13 jersey and he has rewarded Townsend's faith with an excellent start to the Six Nations.

"He's a good player and I'm pretty happy he's back playing Test rugby now," Tuipulotu continued.

"I know on the rollercoaster ride of rugby in general you go in and out of form and maybe people stop believing in you, but I don't think Shug's ever stopped being a good player.

"He's always been that type of player and I think finally we've got the players around him to use his strengths. That's why I enjoy working with Huw because I get the best out of him and he gets the best out of me and we go hand-in-hand in terms of that chemistry."