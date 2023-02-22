Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ospreys' Harri Houston started in Wales' opening game against Ireland earlier in February

Under-20 Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: CSM Stadium, Colwyn Bay Date: Friday, 24 February Kick-off: 19:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C and the BBC iPlayer

Wales U20s have made one change to the backline in addition to two new faces in the pack and two positional changes for the game against England.

Wing Harri Houston replaces Llien Morgan while Jonny Green returns to the second row after missing the game against Scotland as captain Ryan Woodman switches to blindside flanker.

Flanker Luca Giannini replaces the injured Morgan Morse

Mackenzie Martin moves from the blindside to No 8 with Huw Davies out with a knee injury.

England go into the game in Colwyn Bay following home wins over Scotland and Italy while Wales have been beaten by Ireland and Scotland.

"I was really proud of the boys," Wales head coach Byron Hayward said of the game against Scotland.

"Don't get me wrong, we made a lot of errors against Scotland. In terms of effort, commitment and pride they showed for the jersey, to keep them out just before halftime with 13 men was excellent work.

"We had a chat at halftime about a few tactical things and the execution 10 minutes after halftime was of the highest standard.

"They delivered exactly what we had spoken about. We scored two tries and ended up getting ahead in the second half. The game was there to be won but we just didn't take our chance at the end."

Wales Under-20s: Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby), Harri Houston (Ospreys), Louie Hennessey (Bath Rugby), Harri Ackerman (Dragons), Oli Andrew (Dragons), Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Archie Hughes (Scarlets); Dylan Kelleher-Griffiths (Dragons), Sam Scarfe (Dragons), Ellis Fackrell (Ospreys), Liam Edwards (Ospreys), Jonny Green (Harlequins), Ryan Woodman (Dragons - Captain), Luca Giannini (Scarlets), Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff Rugby)

Replacements: Lewis Morgan (Scarlets), Josh Morse (Scarlets), Tomas Pritchard (Scarlets), Owain Evans (RGC), Lucas De La Rua (Cardiff Rugby), Harri Williams (Scarlets), Iwan Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), Bryn Bradley (Harlequins)