Kiran McDonald has Champions Cup experience with Glasgow

Newcastle Falcons have signed former Glasgow and Wasps lock forward Kiran McDonald on a two-year deal.

McDonald, a recent Barbarians tourist, will join Newcastle this summer.

The 28-year-old signed a three-month contract with Munster when his previous club Wasps were suspended from the Premiership in October.

"I've been watching the Falcons' games for a while and they've been playing some great stuff," McDonald told the club's website.

"It's not very far away from home. My partner and I are expecting our first child in March," He added.

The 6ft 8in (2.03m) lock played more than 50 times for Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup and United Rugby Championship before moving to Wasps last year.

McDonald was called up by Scotland for a summer tour in 2021, only for all three games to be cancelled because of Covid.

"Kiran is a big presence in the line-out who has had a taste of the Premiership during the start of the season," said Newcastle head coach Dave Walder. "He has the attitude and work ethic that we look for from our players."