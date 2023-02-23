Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Hawkins made his Wales debut against Australia in November and has played in both his country's Six Nations games this month

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter says he has no interest in signing Wales centre Joe Hawkins.

Ospreys' highly rated 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Exeter, where he would join Wales team-mates Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza.

"I don't know where the rumour has come from and I don't know where it's started, but right here and now there's no truth in it," Baxter said.

"It's a lot of talk and I have no idea where it's started," told BBC Sport.

Hawkins has played alongside Exeter forward Jenkins for Wales Under-20s and Baxter says he is aware of the centre's talent.

"I've watched and looked at Joe many times.

"Daf had mentioned to me personally that he's a good player and said to me two or three times that he thinks he's got potential, so I've watched him play many times for Ospreys and watched him play the Welsh games.

"But watching a player to see where they are and talking to them, sitting down, making contract offers and signing them are worlds apart."